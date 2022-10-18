Hamilton Recognized on Event Marketer’s 2022 Fab 50 List
Hamilton’s in-house design and build offerings and continue to distinguish them among event marketing companies.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton is proud to make Event Marketer’s 2022 Fab 50 List once again. It is an honor to be selected among the experiential industry’s leading fabricators, exhibit builders, and environmental architects.
Event Marketer’s 10th annual editorial guide highlights the industry’s top 50 fabricators. The Fab 50 List is determined by evaluating comprehensive applications and a meticulous judging process to name the industry’s best partners. It is the world’s only editorial ranking of the best 50 fabricators created specifically for corporate America.
According to Event Marketer, “There’s no denying the obvious: Timelines are more unpredictable than ever, the cost of materials continues to skyrocket, and supply chain problems persist. But the fabrication houses on this year’s roster have adapted to these industry-wide challenges. And for that, we salute them.”
A boutique, full-service event marketing agency with a 75-year history, Hamilton describes its culture as “close-knit” and unique, with fabrication leaders involved in the planning process from the beginning to ensure techniques and materials are used to maximize efficiency. As the team puts it: “We believe in no surprises.” Has invested in strategic and creative offerings via the launch of an experiential design studio, and also offers HUB LIVE, a touchless web app engagement solution; Hamilton inSIGHT, a lead capture solution; and ProgramCONNECT, a program/inventory tool.
“Once again, Hamilton is honored to be recognized by Event Marketer as a Fab 50 recipient,” said Jason Weddle, Hamilton CEO. “Accomplishments like this aren’t possible without world-class employees, clients, and opportunities to create memorable and engaging experiences that enhance our clients’ brand. Thank you to everyone who made this honor possible, those who trust in us, and all those who make Hamilton so special.”
About the Company:
Hamilton is a full-service event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies throughout North America and around the world. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, proprietary events and conferences, corporate environments, outdoor events, mobile tours, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between your brand and your audience.
Courtney Cantor Soice
Hamilton
+1 800-688-9320
ccantor@hamilton-ex.com