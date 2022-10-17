Tovuti LMS Earns a Coveted 2022 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius
I am humbled to serve as the CEO and founder of a global learning brand that is driven by an incredible team of cause-driven go-givers.”EAGLE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tovuti LMS, the adaptive, people-first Learning Management System (LMS), announced that TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, has recognized Tovuti with a 2022 Tech Cares Award. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.
“Tovuti has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for demonstrating a substantial commitment to corporate social responsibility, specifically when it comes to the special needs community,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Driven by CEO and founder Troy McClain, Tovuti consistently acts on its mission to inspire, uplift, and serve. Troy is an active and inspirational coach on the Buddy Cruise, an annual event that provides much-needed community and education for special needs individuals and their families.”
McClain founded Tovuti LMS in part to help teach and challenge his sister who is profoundly deaf and has learning disabilities.
“My youngest sister is blessed with special needs and has the unique ability to hear others with her heart,” said McClain. “I began my business career in training because I was inspired by her ability to communicate in non-traditional methods. As a result, accessibility features have been part of the Tovuti platform since day one.”
To be accepted for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated impactful CSR initiatives in one of the following categories; volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, charitable donations and fundraising, support for in-office and remote employees, or environmental sustainability initiatives. Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team, and supporting proof was provided by the nominated.
About Tovuti LMS
Founded in 2017, Tovuti LMS is an adaptive, people-first learning platform that integrates technology, data, and content to foster an environment that promotes growth, agility, and higher performance. Tovuti helps organizations level up their training and development experience, delivering the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerating talent and career mobility, and establishing skills as the universal language of growth and efficiency across their business using an experiential-driven system that meets the expectations of today's learners. Tovuti serves customers and learners across the globe. For more information, please visit www.tovutilms.com.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
About Buddy Cruise
Buddy Cruise Inc. serves families and friends of individuals with Down syndrome and developmental delay. We are a 501c3 nonprofit charity. It is our purpose to provide education and promote public awareness by arranging and conducting special events, namely cruises. These events will be a forum for prominent educational speakers addressing a wide range of Down syndrome and disability-related topics. We encourage self-advocate sessions. Buddy Cruise sets sail each year to honor those who are touched by Down syndrome.
