Tovuti LMS Announces Integration with Workday
Integration Gives Global Companies a 360 View of Employees and the Ability to Streamline Data Management
The Tovuti and Workday integration helps our clients achieve the benefits of the cloud with a fully unified perspective of human capital management and learning and development activities.”EAGLE, IDAHO, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tovuti LMS, the adaptive, people-first Learning Management System (LMS), today announced that it is helping organizations unify key employee information in the cloud with Workday, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for human resources and finance. Tovuti connects directly with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) through a Workday Cloud Connect packaged integration that syncs learning experiences with core worker history and talent profile data.
In brief, Tovuti customers can now leverage Workday as the single source of truth for employee information and automate and streamline employee onboarding and training development programs.
“The Tovuti and Workday integration helps our clients achieve the benefits of the cloud with a fully unified perspective of human capital management and learning and development activities,” said Tovuti COO, Michael Krause. “The expense, complexity, and rigidity of attempting to do this with conventional enterprise systems are significantly reduced by connecting the applications.”
Specific integration benefits include:
*Automating and streamlining employee onboarding and training development programs
*Ability to automatically assign training and teams to employees
*Robust filter rules to specify which users to sync from Workday
*Assign Tovuti User Groups and Permissions based on fields from Workday
*Complete setup, including importing and syncing all users and training can be done in under one minute
*Affordable integration cost
As the world continues to define its return-to-office learning strategy, automation is crucial in deploying department-specific learning paths and location-based training guides for the new hybrid workforce.
For rapidly expanding businesses, Workday is a leader in the HCM market, according to Krause. "Tovuti wants to collaborate with other best-in-class businesses to deliver even more value to customers with closely integrated HR solutions. We are happy to have Workday in our vast bank marketplace offerings to assist us in achieving this objective."
About Tovuti LMS
Founded in 2017, Tovuti LMS is an adaptive, people-first learning platform that integrates technology, data, and content to foster an environment that promotes growth, agility, and higher performance. Tovuti helps organizations level up their training and development experience, delivering the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerating talent and career mobility, and establishing skills as the universal language of growth and efficiency across their business using an experiential-driven system that meets the expectations of today's learners. Tovuti serves customers and learners across the globe. For more information, please visit www.tovutilms.com.
About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries — from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.
