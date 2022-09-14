Tovuti LMS and BambooHR Partner to Automate HR Workflows and Streamline LMS Employee Data Management
Automation is crucial for the new hybrid workforce in deploying department-specific learning paths and location-based training guides
Tovuti’s goal is to partner with other best-in-class companies to provide even greater customer value through tightly integrated HR solutions. We’re delighted to have BambooHR as our partner.”EAGLE, IDAHO, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tovuti LMS, the adaptive, people-first Learning Management System (LMS), today announced its latest strategic partnership with BambooHR, the leading platform for Human Resources in the small- and medium-sized business markets. Tovuti customers can now leverage BambooHR as the single source of truth for employee information and automate and streamline employee onboarding and training development programs.
"First impressions have a lasting impact on new employees. At Tovuti, we're always focused on optimizing the new hire experience and driving operational efficiencies across teams,” said Troy McClain, Tovuti CEO and Founder. “We understand that you can't afford a breakdown in the process when your organization is rapidly hiring and onboarding.”
This new integration will enable Tovuti customers to save countless hours of manual work uploading new and existing employee data to the Tovuti platform. Now, customers can easily sync all BambooHR employee data directly onto the Tovuti platform in just a few clicks. Customers using Tovuti can focus on more important tasks, such as revamping training and delivering a superior learning experience for their employees.
*Specific integration benefits include:
*Ability to automatically assign training and teams to employees
*Sync course training from Tovuti to BambooHR
*Course completions tracking course straight from BambooHR
*Single Sign-On setup automatically (no configuration needed) for a seamless experience for employees using BambooHR and an "Easy Button" for HR Teams.
*Complete setup, including importing and syncing all users and training can be done in under one minute.
*Lowest integration cost in the industry
As the world continues to define its return-to-office learning strategy, automation is crucial in deploying department-specific learning paths and location-based training guides for the new hybrid workforce.
"We are excited to add Tovuti to The BambooHR Marketplace, which will allow our mutual customers to leverage employee data from BambooHR to accelerate learning for employees during their critical onboarding period and beyond," says Todd Grierson, Senior Director of Business Development at BambooHR.
"BambooHR is the clear leader in the HCM category for fast-growing companies," said McClain. "Tovuti’s goal is to partner with other best-in-class companies to provide even greater customer value through tightly integrated HR solutions. We’re delighted to have BambooHR as our partner in helping us achieve this goal."
About Tovuti LMS
Founded in 2017, Tovuti LMS is an adaptive, people-first learning platform that integrates technology, data, and content to foster an environment that promotes growth, agility, and higher performance. Tovuti helps organizations level up their training and development experience, delivering the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerating talent and career mobility, and establishing skills as the universal language of growth and efficiency across their business using an experiential-driven system that meets the expectations of today's learners. Tovuti serves customers and learners across the globe. For more information, please visit www.tovutilms.com.
About BambooHR
With over 800 employees, 22,000 customers and over a million users worldwide, BambooHR is a leading and innovative platform for Human Resources in the SMB market. BambooHR's software makes it easy for HR professionals to collect, maintain, and analyze data, improve the way they hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation, and develop their company culture. It's designed to set organizations free to focus on what matters most—people. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr. Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
