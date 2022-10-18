BCMstrategy, Inc. Awarded Opportunity to Participate in Prestigious Investor Conference
Competitive Selection Process Showcases Top Regional Innovation to Investors
Funding to female founders is decreasing nationally, but the dynamic Northern Virginia ecosystem is actively providing serious funding opportunities to female founders engaged in deep tech innovation.”WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Accelerate Investor Conference has selected BCMstrategy, Inc. to participate in the premier innovation ecosystem conference and pitch competition. The award includes complimentary tickets to the conference as well as the opportunity for BCMstrategy, Inc. to showcase its award-winning, patented technology to a regional investor base.
— Barbara C. Matthews
Awards were based on a range of rigorous criteria, including a determination by the selection committee that participating companies have the ability to achieve $50m+ in annual revenue over the next five years.
“We are delighted to accept the recognition and opportunity associated with the Accelerate 2022 investor conference” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc. “At a time when funding to female founders is actually decreasing, this conference and the dynamic innovation ecosystem in Northern Virginia are outperforming the rest of the nation in providing serious funding and mentoring opportunities to female founders actively engaged in deep tech innovation.”
About BCMstrategy, Inc.: BCMstrategy, Inc. provides next-generation decision intelligence tools to portfolio managers, risk managers, and strategists by delivering to them daily multivariate time series data that measures global public policy momentum and volatility. BCMstrategy, Inc’s award-winning, patented process converts the language of public policy into time series data and structured language data suitable for use in a broad range of quantitative alerting, nowcasting, and factor analysis frameworks used by capital markets. Firms acquire the data via API and S3 buckets. Charts, graphs, and PDF documents are already available to Bloomberg Terminal users through the company’s V3 App {APPS PLCY <GO>}. Recent awards include: NATO Innovation Hub Challenge (Finalist, 2020); G20/BIS TechSprint Challenge (Finalist, 2021); an IGNITE grant, and a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund grant (both, 2022).
About Accelerate: The Accelerate Conference showcases the DC, Maryland, and Virginia region as a powerhouse for innovation and business opportunity. A select group of early stage companies are invited to present their innovations to a range of sophisticated investors and strategic partners.
