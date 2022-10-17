Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,631 in the last 365 days.

Olivia Harrison Recites Poems in Collaboration with WePresent

17 Oct 2022

 

She recorded them at different times of day, sometimes as early as 4:30am, in order to catch the dawn chorus as a complimentary backing vocalists. 'It was very different to read them in the garden at daybreak, it was fun running around in my pyjamas looking for birds,' Olivia says. 'Nearly the whole book is set in the garden. Almost all of it is connected to nature.'

 

WePresent describes the poetry as 'Raw, honest, moving and refreshingly candid works. Not over-thought or overdone. Just messages from Olivia, to George, recounting memories and working to understand and digest the deep love they had for one another. Famously, George's other love was his garden at home, the plants and landscape of which creep into so many of Olivia's poems about him.' 

 

You just read:

Olivia Harrison Recites Poems in Collaboration with WePresent

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.