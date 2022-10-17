Proje new car scent
Proje Premium Car Care Products announces a new series of car scent at SEMA 2022
Proje premium car care products launch a line of new car scents at SEMA 2022.”LA MIRADA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new innovative line of car scents was custom formulated exclusively by Proje with a more sophisticated aroma that is reflective of a modern market. They have been following the ever-developing fragrances market to develop a unique blend specifically for automotive care. “We wanted our new scent line to invoke the same passion and emotions that is part of the car culture”, said Marketing Director Tom Ngo. “We want you to have the best experience with your vehicle inside and out.”
Proje 4 new car scents will whisk you away while sitting in traffic. Their new scents include Simply Paradise, Great Outdoor, Ocean Breeze, and Black Tie. Each scent features an odor eliminator element to first neutralize the odiferous elements rather than masking it.
• Ocean Breeze, it’s bringing a fresh scent of jasmine and summer flowers. Ocean Breeze will sweep you off your feet and invoke your senses to relaxation and reminds you to stop to smell the flowers.
• Simply Paradise features tropical fruits and flowers with notes of sandy beaches and sunshine. Simply Paradise will turn your daily commute into a mini vacation.
• Great Outdoor brings the scent of the great outdoors into your car, with the scent of sandalwood, pine, and a hint of wildflowers. Trade in the noxious smell of car exhaust for the Great Outdoors and your wilderness hike awaits.
• Black Tie is the smell of luxury, with notes of elegant woods and a spark of citrus. Black Ties is Proje’s new signature scent designed to celebrate your success.
Proje is a US manufacturer of premium car care products for more than 30 years. They feature a complete line of products that covers a vehicle from bumper to bumper. Their ever-changing product line reflects new innovative chemicals and molecules to develop the best paint protection and car care product line. Proje specialty ceramic products are well known to deliver a high level of protection and unparallel shine.
Currently, Proje Products can be found on Amazon, Facebook, and Walmart Marketplace, and directly on www.ProjeProducts.com. For more information about Proje, email directly Marketing@ProjeProducts.com.
