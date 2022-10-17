Saskatchewan Celebrates Co-operatives Week

CANADA, October 17 - Released on October 17, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed October 16-22 as Co-operatives Week in Saskatchewan, recognizing the contributions made by local co-ops to Saskatchewan's economy.

"Co-operative businesses create 15,000 jobs in Saskatchewan and provide critical products and services throughout the province," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Co-operatives bring employment and investment opportunities to people in our communities and exemplify the Saskatchewan values of building growth that works for everyone."

Approximately 800 co-operatives are currently operating in Saskatchewan in 24 different economic and social sectors including manufacturing, financial services, retail, child care and health care.

The profits generated by co-operative businesses remain mostly in the province, creating economic value and opportunity for Saskatchewan communities.

Co-operatives Week has been held annually across the country since 1982, with the theme for 2022 being "Co-operation in the World of Tomorrow".

This year's events will include a flag raising ceremony, Co-op Week luncheon, the Saskatchewan Co-operative Merit Wards, the #LocalCoopLove online scavenger hunt and the 74th anniversary of International Credit Union Day on October 20.

