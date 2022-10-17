Action Engineering Announces the 2022 Remastered Free Model-Based Enterprise (MBE) Dictionary

MBE Dictionary Features & Benefits

The MBE Dictionary is a comprehensive resource that includes 470+ terms and definitions, as well as 30+ industry standards and influential organizations.

When implementation teams and stakeholders have a shared understanding of terminology, they can have the conversations that lead to successful digital transformations.
— Jennifer Herron
Action Engineering announces the upgraded release of their free Model-Based Enterprise (MBE) Dictionary. The MBE Dictionary is a comprehensive resource that includes 470+ terms and definitions, as well as 30+ industry standards and influential organizations. The dictionary has been reviewed, remastered, and refreshed in 2022. It helps calm the terminology chaos in Digital Manufacturing Transformations.

Jennifer Herron, CEO, and Founder of Action Engineering started collecting terms and definitions in 2008 as part of her organizational process and subsequently created a rich database that evolved into the MBE Dictionary.

Jennifer Herron, CEO, and Founder of Action Engineering started collecting terms and definitions in 2008 as part of her organizational process and subsequently created a rich database that evolved into the MBE Dictionary.

Since 2010 Action Engineering, LLC has offered a free database of terms, definitions, and citations to help support the understanding of Model-Based Definition (MBD) and the manufacturing community.

The MBE Dictionary can be used by anyone who will be (or is already) involved in the 3D data transition. From CEO to Engineering, it is a discrete way to get up to speed so anyone can track and contribute to conversations.

Model-Based Enterprise (MBE) Dictionary Highlights
• 470+ Terms & Definitions
• 30+ Cited Industry Standards and Influential Organizations
• 70 definitions of the most common terms for 3D Digital Transformation
• QIF, ASME Y14.5, Y14.41, Y14.47 and ISO 10303 terms included
• Includes terms related to MBE, Digital Twin, Digital Manufacturing, Digital Thread, MBSE
• Includes terms from Y14.5: Datum, Datum Feature Symbol, Limits of Size, Least Material Boundary, and more
• Updates from the old DAG (Defense Acquisition Guidebook) to DAU (Glossary of Defense Acquisition Acronyms and Terms)
• Includes important topics from DAU like: Configuration Items, Segment, Physical Configuration Audit
• Honeywell Kansas City Plant MBE Maturity Index
• Integrates with Action Engineering’s OSCAR Online Training platform to seamlessly navigate terms during instruction

When implementation teams and stakeholders have a shared understanding of terminology, they can have the conversations that lead to successful digital transformations.

Utilize (and bookmark) the MBE Dictionary and please share it with your colleagues and community.

About

Founded in 2008, Action Engineering is dedicated to helping organizations large and small achieve their Model-Based Definition (MBD) and Model-Based Enterprise (MBE) goals.

