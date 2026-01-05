3D Collaboration & Interoperability Congress (3D CIC) - 10 Years of Driving Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

3D Collaboration & Interoperability Congress Logo Action Engineering Logo

The 3D Collaboration & Interoperability Congress (3D CIC), produced by Action Engineering, proudly announces its 10th anniversary conference.

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3D Collaboration & Interoperability Congress ( 3D CIC ), produced by Action Engineering , proudly announces its 10th anniversary event, taking place March 2–4, 2026 in Golden, Colorado.Since 2016, 3D CIC has connected forward-thinking leaders, standards developers, and cross-disciplinary practitioners who are shaping the future of digital manufacturing. This milestone event will highlight a decade of progress in Model-Based Definition (MBD), Model-Based Enterprise (MBE), and 3D data interoperability, while charting the course for the next generation of innovation.“3D CIC was founded to bridge the gap between theory and implementation in the model-based enterprise space,” said Jennifer Herron. “Ten years later, we’re proud to see how these conversations have transformed into real-world change, and we’re excited to gather once again to fuel the next decade of progress.”2026 Event HighlightsCurated Agenda: A single-track program featuring real-world case studies, standards adoption stories, and practical implementations of 3D data.Global Voices: Presentations from industry leaders across aerospace, defense, automotive, medical devices, and beyond.Networking that Matters: Meaningful connections among engineers, decision-makers, and innovators driving model-based practices.Anniversary Celebration: Special programming to honor the people and organizations that have advanced interoperability since 3D CIC’s founding.For more information and to get involved, visit: www.3DCIC.com About 3D CICThe 3D Collaboration & Interoperability Congress (3D CIC) is the premier industry conference focused on enabling digital transformation through model-based practices. Since 2016, it has united technical experts, standards developers, and business leaders to solve interoperability challenges, share best practices, and accelerate adoption of Model-Based Definition (MBD) and Model-Based Enterprise (MBE).About Action EngineeringAction Engineering is a consulting firm specializing in Model-Based Definition (MBD) and Model-Based Enterprise (MBE) transformation. With deep expertise and a people-centered approach, Action Engineering helps organizations worldwide adopt digital engineering practices that improve efficiency, collaboration, and product quality.

Welcome to 3D CIC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.