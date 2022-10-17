The Bus Network (TBN) announces partnership with Initek Consulting on launch of Integration Marketplace
TBN (The Bus Network) has selected Initek to develop its third-party integration marketplace, further extending the power of its industry-leading applications.
Operators should be supported and encouraged to create powerful integrations between the technology tools they use to run their businesses.”NEW BRITAIN, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBN is excited to partner with Initek Consulting to develop a plug-and-play "integrations marketplace" that will extend the functionality of its SalesDriver and OpsDriver technologies.
— Christian Riddell, CEO TBN
Initek and its owner Ben O'Day have a history of building successful integrations with Samsara ELD. Together with TBN, they will develop integrations that will make connecting third-party solutions fast, simple, and affordable.
"We are excited to partner with Ben O'Day and Initek on this project. They have a great track record of delivering meaningful integrations that help streamline operations and make using exciting technologies even easier," Said Chris Riddell, CEO of TBN.
"This is another step in realizing our vision of making integrations more powerful for the industry and our cornerstone belief that operators should be not only supported but encouraged to create powerful integrations between the technology tools they use." He continued.
Ben O'Day had this to say about Initek's participation. "We couldn't be more excited to work with a company with our shared vision for leveraging technology to make things easier, more transparent, and faster for operators. It's refreshing to work with a company committed to full bi-directional integrations which we can work with, not around."
The Integration marketplace will launch later this year with a plug-and-play Samsara integration compatible with TBN's OpsDriver tools that will deliver routing information to Samsara and push actual driver hours and other information from Samsara into the system. This integration will make using Samsara's ELD easier for drivers and operations staff, automate the delivery of customer-facing tracking links within the TBN interface, allow customers to use driver actuals in payroll calculations and time, and report on individual trip hours in the booking record, leading to the potential for more accurate profitability metrics.
Future plug-and-play integrations will include Maintenance software, marketing solutions, payroll providers, accounting software, and more.
Initek will also provide custom integration solutions to TBN customers wanting to build one-off integrations.
About TBN
TBN (The Bus Network) is a SAAS provider specializing in the group travel market, offering operators industry-leading technology solutions, including customer-facing sales tools, quote management, and automated follow-up, bookings management, billing, payroll, customer-facing booking and quote management and payments, driver and fleet management as well as an industry first integration with CloverConnect for inline payment solutions.
To learn more visit TBNdrives.com
About Initek Consulting
Initek Consulting specializes in fleet management, vehicle telematics, and IoT and has built custom software solutions for many companies in the automotive and travel industries.
To learn more visit initekconsulting.com
