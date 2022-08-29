IMG (International Motorcoach Group) launches new online quote functionality

IMG's new online group charter quote builder

UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After an extensive search, the International Motorcoach Group (IMG), North America's premier motorcoach network, selected The Bus Network TBN ) to modernize its website quoting tools.TBN, creators of the industry-leading SalesDriver tool, has helped IMG launch new functionality on their website. This tool allows customers to plan their charters quickly and easily with state-of-the-art visual trip planning. Requests are then sent to IMG operators who serve the area the trip will be traveling.Bronwyn Wilson, President of IMG, said this about the project. "We are excited to be the first network to make these powerful tools available to our customers. We have seen that customers are shifting their online shopping expectations. This change is a huge leap forward in delivering a more familiar and effective experience when they book charters with IMG operators. This initial launch is the first stage of an ongoing project to enhance customer and IMG operator online experience."The new tool developed by TBN allows customers to plan their trips online using a familiar Google Maps-powered interface. During the process, they can also choose the type of vehicle they want to book and any additional items or services they may need during the trip.TBN's CEO, Christian Riddell, said this when asked about the project. "We are thrilled that IMG made this move. Customers all over North America are switching to the TBN tools, and having a network such as IMG make that jump is a testament to the power of these next-generation solutions. We have delivered over 60,000 quotes to operators, and customer feedback is consistent. These tools make it easier and faster for them to get exactly what they want, and it feels comfortable, easy to use, and familiar. We are excited that people shopping for IMG certified member companies can now access these same benefits."IMG's website has long been a resource for customers interested in choosing operators who embrace the network's commitment to customer service and safety and want a nationwide network's reliability. As an invitation-only network, customers can confidently deal directly with operators who own and operate vehicles and eliminate the risk of dealing with fly-by-night brokers. These new tools make access to these benefits more accessible than ever before.Customers can see this new tool on the IMG website at quote.imgcoach.com__________________________________________________________________________________About IMG:The International Motorcoach Group (IMG) is North America's premier network of motorcoach operators who share the highest standards in safety, service, and reliability. These operators own and operate vehicles and the appropriate operational authority.To learn more, visit their website at: imgcoach.comAbout TBN:TBN (The Bus Network) is a company specializing in group transportation technology solutions in North America. Their products SalesDriver and OpsDriver are web2.0 solutions that are modernizing operations and bringing the power of cloud computing to operators and networks alike.To learn more, visit their website at: TBNdrives.com

TBN SalesDriver introduction video for Motorcoach operators who may want to add this powerful tool to their website.