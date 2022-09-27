TBN Offers Integrated Payment Processing with Clover Connect
The Bus Network's (TBN) Integrated Offering with Fiserv & Clover Connect Brings Seamless and Secure Inline Payment Processing to Group Charter Technology
Studies show that over 80% of customers prefer to pay online with a credit card. This partnership puts the power of inline payments to work for group travel operators like never before.”NEW BRITAIN, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bus Network (TBN), a leading provider of group travel technologies designed for the motorcoach industry, recently announced the newest enhancement to its cloud-based software: integrated payment processing. TBN will utilize the Clover® Connect payments engine from Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, to provide group transportation companies and motorcoach operators with a seamlessly integrated offering.
Through this strategic partnership, TBN will integrate its sales management technology, SalesDriver, and operational management system, OpsDriver, with the comprehensive suite of Clover Connect APIs to power simplified payment acceptance. This integration expands TBN’s group travel software capabilities, enabling frictionless payment acceptance while securing sensitive payment data.
TBN users can now manage their sales, operations, and transactions within one comprehensive platform to improve business efficiencies. This single-source solution allows group transportation companies to benefit from low processing rates, transparent pricing, streamlined operations, reduced friction in the booking process, reduced account receivable costs, and meaningful process automation. It’s an industry-first, fully integrated payment processing solution offering real-world “inline payments” in the group transportation space.
“We’re excited to offer group transportation operators a better way to process payments that is intuitive and familiar to their customers,” said Chris Riddell, CEO. “This partnership is a perfect example of our philosophy of driving innovation through technology. Studies show that over 80% of customers prefer to pay online with a credit card. With the Clover Connect payments engine powering our integration, TBN customers can finally bring payments in line with what their customers have come to expect from other industries and dramatically simplify the online payment management process. Not only does this mean great web-based solutions, but it also opens the door to bringing in-person transactions and even curbside payments under one umbrella. These powerful and exciting innovations are made possible by integrating with an industry-leading partner like Fiserv.”
Clover Connect is a leading payment engine for software companies and application developers. With a comprehensive suite of APIs, industry-pacing technology, and value adds such as customer acquisition support and direct integration with Clover point-of-sale devices, Clover Connect enables Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs) like TBN to combine their industry-specific software with secure payment acceptance to provide customers with a complete business management solution.
To learn more or to get started taking advantage of this new partnership, contact your TBN representative or visit integrate.clover.com/partner/tbn-drives.
ABOUT TBN DRIVES
The Bus Network (TBN) tools allow group transportation operators to deploy industry-first cloud-based technology solutions. These solutions include everything from quote management, and real-time pricing delivery to the entire operational cycle, inline payments and invoicing, driver and fleet management, dispatch, and more. TBN’s cloud-based technology offers a better experience to customers and a more organized and developed sales process for operators across North America. TBN’s suite of tools are enabling operators to realize increased sales, improved profitability, reduced training requirements, increase driver take-home pay, and simplified operational management. Visit tbndrives.com to learn more about their solutions.
