The UNHRC Resolution has two useful statements, according to the Vavuniya Mothers of Missing Tamils
” The resolution emphasizes “strengthening and effectiveness of democratic systems and...democratic processes, including elections and referendums."NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the Oct. 6 adoption of a resolution on Sri Lanka by the United Nations Humans Rights Council (UNHRC), the following statement was made by Secretary Mr. Rajkumar :
Today is the 2064th day of our continuing struggle to find our missing Tamil children, bring about Tamil sovereignty, and save Tamils from future genocide. We have consistently asked for help from the United States and European Union. The UNHRC has responded.
We can highlight two aspects of the recent resolution. It mentions a “Referendum.” The resolution emphasizes “strengthening and effectiveness of democratic systems and...democratic processes, including elections and referendums."
This will eventually become a referendum to decide the Tamils’ future. So we ask all Tamils, both in Sri Lanka and in the diaspora community throughout the world, to join in this call for a referendum. We will accept the people’s verdict. It can be any of the above-mentioned political solutions.
The resolution stresses that more funding and resources need to be earmarked for investigating and collecting evidence concerning Sri Lanka's war crimes and attempted genocide of the Tamil people: "The UNHRC resolution recognizes the importance of preserving and analyzing evidence relating to violations and abuses of human rights and related crimes in Sri Lanka with a view to advancing accountability, and decides to extend and reinforce the capacity of the Office of the High Commissioner to collect, consolidate, analyze and preserve information and evidence and to develop possible strategies for future accountability processes for gross violations of human rights or serious violations of international humanitarian law in Sri Lanka, to advocate for victims and survivors, and to support relevant judicial and other proceedings, including in Member States, with competent jurisdiction."
This evidence collection will assist us in our petition to the International Criminal Court as well.
There are three possible routes through which the ICC can accept a case on Sri Lanka war crimes. The first is if it is brought by a state who is party to the Rome Statute (by nationality or territoriality). The second is through a referral from the UN Security Council. The last is by the ICC Prosecutor choosing to investigate a certain case. For our purposes, the first method can be accomplished through a Tamil or Tamils who are residing in a country that signed the Rome Statute, such as the UK, the EU countries, and Canada. Tamils from Canada and UK have already filed cases with the ICC.
The second method is possible if permanent members with veto power, namely the UK, USA, France, China and Russia, unanimously support referral to the ICC.
If the Security council vetoes it, then we would need a two-thirds vote of the UN general assembly vote to override the veto.
For the third option, there would need to be evidence demonstrating that one of the following happened in Sri Lnaka: genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, or the crime of aggression. The UN evidence collection mechanism that will be put in place as a result of the Oct. 6 resolution can aid in this process and validate our claims to the world.
We are not sure that either China or Russia will support the Tamils, but time will tell.
Lastly, there is the possibility of unilateral actions and intervention by powerful countries if Sri Lanka fails to implement anything.
There are three paths that can each benefit the Tamils and help secure our safety and sovereignty.
It is an undeniable fact that the United Nations is controlled by its most powerful member countries. The US is the one that initiated the UNHRC's decision, introducing a resolution in the Senate this September calling for a "comprehensive international approach" to the problems in Sri Lanka, and a House resolution in May of 2021"honoring the lives lost [in the Civil War and since], and expressing support for justice, accountability, reconciliation, reconstruction, reparation, and reform in Sri Lanka to ensure a lasting peaceful political solution and a prosperous future for all people of Sri Lanka" (H.Res 413). If Sri Lanka fails to respond, the US can take unilateral actions as they did with Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, and other countries.
We therefore ask the Tamils in Sri Lanka and overseas to continue to support the UNHRC resolution until we reach our goal. Our goal is autonomy and justice via the ICC and legal channels.
We do not need to panic now. The US has a powerful president in Biden and its influence in the war in Ukraine has reminded the world that if the US wants anything to be done in any country, it can be done.
All of us should invite the US to come to Sri Lanka to help to restore the sovereignty that Tamils lost because of European colonization—and also to help us find our children that were abducted by the Sri Lanka military and remain missing.
Useful Links:
1. Congressmen Krishnamoorthi And Johnson Lead Bipartisan Call For The Biden Administration To Support United Nations Efforts To Investigate Alleged War Crimes During Sri Lankan Civil War
Link: https://krishnamoorthi.house.gov/media/press-releases/congressmen-krishnamoorthi-and-johnson-lead-bipartisan-call-biden
2. AS UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY CONVENES, LEADING SENATORS UNVEIL RESOLUTION URGING INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION TO ADDRESS SRI LANKA’S POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC CRISIS
Link: https://www.foreign.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/sri_lanka_resolution.pdf
Link: https://www.menendez.senate.gov/newsroom/press/as-un-general-assembly-convenes-leading-senators-unveil-resolution-urging-international-cooperation-to-address-sri-lankas-political-and-economic-crisis
3. H. RES. 413
Link: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-resolution/413/text
Editor
Tamil Diaspor News
+1 516-308-2645
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter