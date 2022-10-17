Irth Solutions Acquires 4iQ Solutions, an 811 Call Center Notification, Damage Prevention, and Training System Provider
4iQ brings a very deep data set and valuable experience with machine learning to better manage risk and prevent damage.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irth Solutions (“Irth”), a leading provider of SaaS solutions focused on reducing risk and improving the resiliency of critical network infrastructure, announced they acquired 4iQ Solutions (“4iQ”). 4iQ provides damage prevention, risk management, and learning management solutions. Its team has a reputation for innovation and deep industry expertise, which will complement Irth’s offerings to provide asset owners one of the most comprehensive risk management and damage prevention solutions in the market.
— Brad Gammons, CEO, Irth Solutions
“4iQ drives innovation and creates solutions that provide value and insight for our clients. Our focus on reducing damages and near misses with better data, more thorough training, and better controls are seen in our product offerings,” said Jason Adams, CEO of 4iQ. “Joining the Irth family will allow us to work with the great team and continue our goal of making the world safer and more resilient.”
“4iQ brings a very deep data set and valuable experience with machine learning to better manage risk and prevent damage. Additionally, 4iQ brings specific predefined training processes with its learning management system to enhance service delivery and further reduce risk,” said Brad Gammons, CEO of Irth Solutions.
About Irth Solutions
Irth Solutions, a Blackstone Portfolio company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is the leading provider of SaaS solutions for damage prevention, risk management, and asset protection to improve the resilience of critical network infrastructure, including its flagship 811 ticket management solution. Clients have trusted Irth Solutions for decades to manage and reduce risk, decrease costs, increase revenue opportunities, and ensure regulatory compliance—artificial intelligence and analytics power additional insights for the early detection of emerging problems. Irth Solutions has helped hundreds of customers execute the work most important to their success in a world where safety, resilience, and reliability are paramount.
About 4iQ
4iQ serves some of the most significant One Call centers in the nation. Its market-leading software solution utilizes real-time data to help users manage the entire notification process to ensure accuracy and reduce the workload on call center staff. Their e-learning platform provides customized training and development to help mitigate risk.
