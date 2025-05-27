Virginia 811 (VA811) Announces Partnership with Irth Solutions to Launch Irth Exactix One Call Software

Virginia 811 partners with Irth Solutions to introduce Irth Exactix, an advanced 811 One Call software platform designed to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and safety of excavation and damage prevention practices across Virginia.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia 811 (VA811), a not-for-profit organization established by Virginia’s utilities to safeguard their underground facilities, today announced a strategic partnership with Irth Solutions, an industry leader in damage prevention, land management, and asset integrity technology. Through this collaboration, Virginia 811 will introduce Irth Exactix, an advanced 811 One Call software platform, scheduled for launch this June. Irth Exactix is designed to significantly enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and safety of excavation and damage prevention practices across Virginia.Irth has been the leading provider of 811 ticket management solutions since 1995, trusted by major North American energy, utility, and telecom providers. Leveraging powerful artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the industry’s largest damage prevention data set, Irth Exactix delivers unparalleled insights to protect critical infrastructure and ensure community safety.“We’re excited to partner with Irth, a leader in damage prevention and one of the most connected and innovative companies in the industry, to help us achieve our goals,” said Scott Crawford, President and CEO of Virginia 811.Jason Adams, General Manager of One Call at Irth, stated, "Our partnership with Virginia 811 underscores a mutual dedication to advancing industry safety and innovation. We look forward to empowering Virginia 811 members with robust, reliable, and leading-edge technology solutions."Additional details, training materials, and updates will be made available to Virginia 811 members as the June launch date approaches.About Virginia 811Virginia 811 is a not-for-profit organization created by Virginia’s utilities to protect their underground facilities. Virginia 811 is dedicated to preventing damage to underground utilities and promoting safety in excavation. We provide a vital service by facilitating the communication between excavators and locators. Virginia 811 operates a 24/7 contact center, receives locate requests, and dispatches notifications to utility operators across the state.About IrthIrth, a Blackstone portfolio company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides enterprise software solutions for critical network infrastructure. It blends geospatial data with business intelligence and AI to offer 360-degree situational awareness. For over 25 years, Irth has served critical infrastructure operators, helping them manage damages, mitigate risk, manage compliance, and optimize asset performance through data-driven insights.

