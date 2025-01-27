Irth Solutions Announces Its External Corrosion CIS and Asset Integrity Data Mart Modules at PPIM

Irth, solutions to enhance the resiliency of critical network infrastructure

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irth Solutions (“Irth”), a Blackstone Portfolio company, is excited to announce the release of its Irth Asset Integrity (Cognitive Integrity Management(CIM) platform) version 3.43, delivering the first phase of its External Corrosion Module - Close Interval Survey (CIS) and Asset Integrity Data Mart modules. These enhancements extend Irth's capabilities for asset integrity management, operational optimization and regulatory compliance. Irth will be demonstrating these solutions at the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management (PPIM) Conference 2025 in Houston, Texas, at booth #548.External Corrosion ModuleIn a follow-up to the Atmospheric Corrosion release of the External Corrosion Management solution (ECM) at last year’s PPIM conference, Irth is pleased to announce the additional Phase 1 functionality, including alignment, analysis and mitigation management for Close Interval Survey (CIS) assessments.A close interval survey (CIS), also referred to as a close interval potential survey (CIPS), consists of measuring the pipeline’s cathodic protection (i.e., the level of protection from corrosion) provided by an electrical current. These readings are taken as the inspection crew physically walks the centerline of the buried pipeline.These new capabilities streamline CIS data management by replacing legacy systems (essentially paper forms and MicrosoftExcel documents), enabling operators to maintain compliance by monitoring assessments that require mitigation through advanced reporting, utilizing a similar workflow to the existing Irth Asset Integrity (CIM) ILI analysis.Of particular interest to Irth Asset Integrity customers is the alignment of the CIS assessments with inline inspection reports while also providing a more advanced automatic analysis to fully harness the value from these time-intensive surveys.The embedded workflow of the External Corrosion Module (ECM) allows operators to manage their external corrosion control programs from ingestion and alignment, analysis, actioning for field personnel and mitigation tracking; including field notes, work orders and associated dates for all mitigated locations, along with audit reporting to provide records of completed tasks ensuring closure of the assessment cycle. Watch a video overview of the External Corrosion Module Interval Survey (CIS) capabilities.Irth Asset Integrity Data MartThe impetus of the Irth Asset Integrity Data Mart Module is to allow Irth Asset Integrity (CIM) users to query their own data and obtain answers to questions like “What pipeline has had the most corrosion on the long seam identified? What is my Action and Repair % for dents per pipeline, division or entire company? Have hard spots been identified on any of my pipelines? Have my required digs from 2024 been repaired and repair information uploaded?”Not only can Irth Asset Integrity Data Mart help users become more efficient, but they can learn more about their pipelines and pipeline integrity program and, therefore, make subsequent improvements.“Together, our unified data insights, AI/ML and regulatory initiatives will drive significant cost savings, enhance operational efficiencies and lower risks for our customers, solidifying our market position and transforming outcomes,” said Brandon Taylor, Irth Solutions Asset Integrity General Manager.About IrthIrth, a Blackstone Portfolio company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides enterprise software solutions for critical network infrastructure, blending geospatial data with business intelligence and AI to offer 360-degree situational awareness. For over 25 years, Irth has served critical infrastructure operators, helping them mitigate risk, manage compliance, and optimize asset performance through data-driven insights.

