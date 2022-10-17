4.5 Star-Rated SCAN Health Plan Named to U.S. News Best List for Fifth Straight Year
Medicare Advantage Plan also takes top honors in CMS SurveyLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, was named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 list of Best Medicare Advantage Companies for the fifth consecutive year.
The honor, one of the highest accolades Medicare Advantage plans can achieve, comes on the heels of news that SCAN has become the only Medicare Advantage plan in California to earn a 4.5-star rating* from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for six consecutive years.
“We are honored to be named by U.S. News and World Report as a top choice for people with Medicare for the fifth straight year,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “As the Medicare Advantage space continues to grow and older adults have more and more choices, SCAN’s 45-year history of innovating healthcare for America’s seniors shows that we are the best choice for older adults.”
Jain noted that SCAN also achieved a 91%-member satisfaction rating for 2023, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). It is the fifth year in a row that SCAN has scored 90% or higher.
In addition, SCAN earned a 93% rating in customer service on CMS's CAHPS survey. This reflects SCAN’s service commitment to its members.
The honors come as SCAN enters the 2023 Medicare Advantage Annual Enrollment Period. New for 2023, SCAN Health Plan is launching SCAN Affirm partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), a first-of-its-kind Medicare Advantage plan developed to address the needs of LGBTQ+ older adults, in collaboration with Included Health, the only integrated virtual care and navigation platform.
Also, among the many standard and supplemental benefits that SCAN will offer in select plans in 2023 are expanded $0 and low-cost co-pays on prescription medications, increased Over the Counter (OTC) and vision allowances, and lower hospital copays.
*4.5 out of 5 Star Rating applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2018 to 2023 except SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO SNP) and VillageHealth (HMO-POS SNP) plans. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Health Plan, which is part of SCAN Group, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members in California, Arizona and Nevada. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. To learn more, visit www.scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
