New Seal of Biliteracy Awarding Process 

The Maine Seal of Biliteracy is an award that recognizes student achievement in language learning. This award highlights the value of multilingualism and gives students an edge for their post-secondary studies and/or future careers. Starting this school year, schools will be able to award the Seal of Biliteracy to students directly, without submitting an application to the Maine Department of Education.

Each participating school will designate a local Seal of Biliteracy Coordinator, who will have several key responsibilities. Full details about the process and requirements are included in the new Maine Seal of Biliteracy Coordinator Guide. We are hopeful that these changes will increase accessibility to the Seal of Biliteracy and make the process easier and more streamlined for students and their teachers.

If you are a student who would like to earn the Seal of Biliteracy, but your school is not yet participating in this award, or if you have any other questions about the Seal, contact April Perkins, ESOL & Bilingual Programs Specialist/ Maine Seal of Biliteracy Coordinator at april.perkins@maine.gov