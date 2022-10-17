One Week Until October 24th Voter Registration Deadline for General Election

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, October 17, 2022—Montgomery, AL— Secretary of State John H. Merrill would like to remind Alabamians that they have one week left to register to vote. Monday, October 24, 2022 is the last day to register for the November 8th General Election.

Alabamians can register to vote online at alabamavotes.gov or through the mobile app “Vote for Alabama.” All online registrations must be submitted by 11:59 PM on October 24th to be eligible for the November 8th General Election.

Additionally, eligible Alabamians have until October 24th to postmark their voter registration applications or until the close of business on that same date to return their physical registration applications to their local Board of Registrars’ Office.

To register to vote in Alabama, you must be a U.S. citizen and an Alabama resident who is 18 years or older on or by Election Day, and the prospective voter cannot be convicted of a disqualifying felony nor declared mentally incompetent.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 or your county Board of Registrars’ Office.

