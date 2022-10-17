City of Madison, Indiana, to Upgrade to OpenGov Digital Permitting and Licensing Software
Faster application processing. The ability to make changes in minutes. Greater public transparency. It’s what Madison, IN, got with OpenGov digital permitting.INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When looking to adopt a more streamlined workflow, officials in the City of Madison, IN, chose the flexible solution, and partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities, on digital permitting and licensing software.
The City of Madison, located along the Ohio River in southern Indiana, struggled with the intake of applications in its legacy software. What they needed was a more flexible system that gave staff more control, along with the ability to run reports to be more transparent to the public. What they found was OpenGov Citizen Services.
OpenGov Citizen Services checked all the boxes for Madison’s staff.
- Staff now will be able to design their own forms and workflows using OpenGov’s drag-and-drop, no-code interface. They can make changes in minutes, without having to come back to OpenGov for assistance.
- Permit and license applicants start by answering a short survey that leads them to the forms they need. Customers can then submit their application and pay fees within a self-service portal. The applications are automatically routed to the correct staff members.
- Staff can create dashboards and pull reports that highlight overall performance and payments received from workflows they created. They can then enhance transparency by sharing these reports with management, other teams, or the general public.
The City of Madison joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.
