Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina President Appointed to the NCEast Alliance Board

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is excited to share that President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury has been appointed as the newest addition to the NCEast Alliance Board of Directors. As a longtime resident and business owner, Khoury has a strong passion for helping the communities of Eastern North Carolina with attracting investment and improving the lives of the residents. As a member of the NCEast Alliance Board, he will assist with convening and collaborating on regional advocacy efforts for Eastern NC.

"Tony is an excellent addition to the NC East Board,” states Mark Hamblin, Chairman of the NCEast Alliance Board, “he brings a wide range of skills and connections that will ultimately benefit Eastern NC. We are excited to have him help us grow the region together.”

The NCEast Alliance is the lead economic development organization serving eastern North Carolina. They work with state, local and national economic development organizations to help existing industries expand; actively market to and assist in the recruitment of new businesses into the area; build regional economic capacity; and provide confidential site location assistance for companies seeking available buildings and sites for expansion or relocation.

In addition to his duties serving the NCEast Alliance Board, Tony will continue to bring buyers and sellers together in his leadership role at Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About NCEast Alliance

The NCEast Alliance serves a 29 county region that maximizes the existing assets of the region, as well as helps our existing industries maximize their success.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

