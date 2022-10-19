Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,617 in the last 365 days.

Retail is becoming the next use case for the metaverse

Why brands need to think outside the box to make the most of this emerging engagement channel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Ivone Alexandre (they/them), Creative Director, Design, at Magnopus explains how businesses can get ahead by creating new virtual expressions of their brand and customer experience, rather than just replicating their physical and functional sides. They point out that the metaverse comes with a new interactive language that businesses need to learn.

The promise of the metaverse is being able to create anything. Businesses should seek to place their products and services into their proper context, in ways that wouldn’t be viable through other sales channels. Instead of seeing mountain biking gear on a rack, in the metaverse it can be worn on a ride through dramatic landscape. Through space and interactive design, customers can actually feel like they are an adventurer.

The importance of social interaction is pointed out as a key piece of creating a world. Businesses need to consider how people relate to each other within the context of the brand, and provide reasons for them to come together. If businesses translate their brands in the right way, the metaverse presents great opportunities to build experiences that offer memorable encounters, changing the way their customers see them and themselves.

For tips on how to translate your business into the language of the metaverse, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Magnopus

Founded in 2013 by Oscar-winning visual effects artists, Magnopus is a content-focused technology company. It has been designing and building XR experiences for major companies for nearly a decade – all with a world-class team of designers, artists, and engineers working from the company’s flagship studios in Los Angeles and London. After more than 90 ground-breaking projects in the XR space, the Magnopus team has been developing a B2C and B2B2C platform that will enable users to easily create, publish, share and monetize metaverse content.

www.magnopus.com

Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 6488
email us here

You just read:

Retail is becoming the next use case for the metaverse

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.