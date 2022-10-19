Retail is becoming the next use case for the metaverse

Why brands need to think outside the box to make the most of this emerging engagement channel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Ivone Alexandre (they/them), Creative Director, Design, at Magnopus explains how businesses can get ahead by creating new virtual expressions of their brand and customer experience, rather than just replicating their physical and functional sides. They point out that the metaverse comes with a new interactive language that businesses need to learn.The promise of the metaverse is being able to create anything. Businesses should seek to place their products and services into their proper context, in ways that wouldn't be viable through other sales channels. Instead of seeing mountain biking gear on a rack, in the metaverse it can be worn on a ride through dramatic landscape. Through space and interactive design, customers can actually feel like they are an adventurer.The importance of social interaction is pointed out as a key piece of creating a world. Businesses need to consider how people relate to each other within the context of the brand, and provide reasons for them to come together. If businesses translate their brands in the right way, the metaverse presents great opportunities to build experiences that offer memorable encounters, changing the way their customers see them and themselves.For tips on how to translate your business into the language of the metaverse, read the article