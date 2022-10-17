New Haven Barracks / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002979

RANK/TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802–388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/23/22 at approximately 1810 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Pond Rd., Monkton, VT

VIOLATION(S):

-Violation of Restraining Order

-Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: John Gargano

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:



On 09/23/22 at approximately 1810 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a trespassing violation on N. Pond Rd. in the Town of Monkton. It was reported John Gargano (66) of Monkton, VT entered and remained on property he was ordered not to occupy.





Further investigation into this incident revealed Gargano also violated an active restraining order. Troopers were unable to make contact with Gargano after several attempts. Ultimately, Gargano was located on 10/14/22 and issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court at a later date to answer to the aforementioned charges.





COURT ACTION: YES