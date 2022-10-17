Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,566 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5002979

RANK/TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802–388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/23/22 at approximately 1810 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Pond Rd., Monkton, VT

 VIOLATION(S): 


-Violation of Restraining Order

-Unlawful Trespass


ACCUSED: John Gargano                                               

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           


On 09/23/22 at approximately 1810 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a trespassing violation on N. Pond Rd. in the Town of Monkton. It was reported John Gargano (66) of Monkton, VT entered and remained on property he was ordered not to occupy. 


Further investigation into this incident revealed Gargano also violated an active restraining order. Troopers were unable to make contact with Gargano after several attempts. Ultimately, Gargano was located on 10/14/22 and issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court at a later date to answer to the aforementioned charges.   


COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/22 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Multiple Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.