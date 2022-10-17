New Haven Barracks / Multiple Charges
CASE#: 22B5002979
RANK/TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802–388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/23/22 at approximately 1810 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Pond Rd., Monkton, VT
VIOLATION(S):
-Violation of Restraining Order
-Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: John Gargano
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/23/22 at approximately 1810 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a trespassing violation on N. Pond Rd. in the Town of Monkton. It was reported John Gargano (66) of Monkton, VT entered and remained on property he was ordered not to occupy.
Further investigation into this incident revealed Gargano also violated an active restraining order. Troopers were unable to make contact with Gargano after several attempts. Ultimately, Gargano was located on 10/14/22 and issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court at a later date to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.