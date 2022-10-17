Troop F Weekly Report 10-10 to 10-16-22

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Kilcollins attended a public safety open house at Presque Isle Police Department. The open house gave children a chance to interact with various public safety agencies around the area.
Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM
Date: 10/10/2022
Town: MCJA
Trooper: TR. LEVESQUE
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their fourth week of K-9 drug detection school at MCJA.
Incident Type: WARRANT
Date: 10/13/2022
Town: Fort Kent
Trooper: TR. MARTIN
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin pulled a vehicle over in Fort Kent for a traffic violation. Tr. Martin ran a warrant check on a male passenger who was in the vehicle. Tr. Martin discovered that the male had a probation revocation warrant from a domestic violence conviction. Tr. Martin placed the male under arrest, and he was transported to the Aroostook County Jail without incident.
Incident Type: TRAFFIC SUMMONS
Date: 10/15/2022
Town: t15 r6
Trooper: tR. cURTIN
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin responded to a motor vehicle crash in T15 R6. The operator struck a moose causing reportable damage. The registration on the vehicle was suspended for toll violations. Tr. Curtin charged the Ashland woman with Operating with a Suspended Registration.
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia received a traffic complaint of a vehicle operating erratically. The caller advised the vehicle had almost hit another vehicle head on. Tr. Sylvia located the vehicle parked at the Hodgdon/Houlton town line with a female operator behind the wheel. As a result of Tr. Sylvia’s interaction with the female, he arrested her for Operating Under the Influence.
Incident Type: FRAUD
Date: 10/16/2022
Town: amity
Trooper: tr. sylvia
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia received a fraud complaint from a resident in Amity. The victim reported fraudulent charges on his credit card in the central Maine area. The investigation is ongoing.
