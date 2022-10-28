FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 14, 2022

More Than $100 Million in Assistance Approved for Missourians Impacted by July Flooding

(JOINT SEMA/FEMA NEWS RELEASE)

More than $101.2 million in federal and state assistance has now been approved for residents of the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County impacted by the July 25-28 flooding. Nearly 200 federal personnel from around the country remain on the ground in Missouri helping with flood recovery.

As of Oct. 13, 2022:

FEMA has approved $38.2 million in assistance for individuals and households, including rental assistance for homeowners and renters.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $28.3 million in disaster loans for 879 homeowners, renters and businesses.

The National Flood Insurance Program has received 602 claims and paid $34.7 million.

“We’re gratified to see that much-needed financial assistance is getting to people in the St. Louis region to help them recover from the historic flooding,” Missouri State Emergency Management Director Jim Remillard said. “Missourians have been granted an extension until November 7, 2022 to apply for assistance. We want everyone to know that FEMA assistance is still available, including for housing repairs and temporary housing needs, and other expenses. This assistance is available to renters as well as homeowners. We urge people in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County who were directly affected by the July flooding to apply with FEMA, online, by phone or using the FEMA app.”

“FEMA is just one piece of the disaster recovery process. Working closely with the State of Missouri, local elected officials, non-profit organizations and other federal agencies, we’ve been able to quickly get assistance in the hands of survivors of the July flash flood. This assistance will help jump-start their recovery,” said DuWayne Tewes, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer. “This is just the beginning. We know there is a lot of work to do. So we encourage those who have been affected, but haven’t yet applied for FEMA assistance, to do so before November 7. We want to ensure everyone who is eligible gets registered.” Tewes added.

People affected by the disaster in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County have three ways to apply and stay in touch with FEMA:

Call: 1-800-621-FEMA (3362)

Go Online: DisasterAssistance.gov

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center

FEMA continues to operate Disaster Recovery Centers in the affected areas. The recovery centers allow survivors to meet face-to-face with FEMA and SBA. These centers have served more than 5,700 disaster survivors and continue to assist those who need help.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams canvassed disaster-affected areas in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. DSA personnel met face-to face with renters and homeowners to help them apply with FEMA and quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. FEMA sent DSA teams door-to-door to meet with hard-to-reach survivors where they live to help keep their recovery process on track. The DSA teams have knocked on more than 30,000 doors and had over 14,500 interactions with survivors.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov