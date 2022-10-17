Kafele T. Hodari, M.D., Partners with PhyNet Dermatology
New affiliation expands network into Northern CaliforniaFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhyNet Dermatology LLC is proud to announce its latest affiliation with Kafele T. Hodari, M.D., a San Francisco Bay area native and renowned top doctor who is passionate about providing personalized care to his patients. Under the new affiliation, Hodari MD Dermatology and Rejuvené joins the PhyNet Dermatology family and will take advantage of PhyNet’s operational expertise, enabling more direct patient interaction for Dr. Hodari and his team.
“Dr. Hodari is known for providing high-quality, compassionate and advanced care to those he serves, we are excited to partner with him. This affiliation is a building block for more expansion to come in Northern California as we continue to grow” said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet Dermatology CEO. “Our affiliation with Dr. Hodari and his staff allows PhyNet Dermatology to provide administrative support and backing, freeing his team to focus on what’s most important: providing the highest level of care and service to their patients.”
The affiliation with Dr. Hodari expands the PhyNet Dermatology network into Northern California with three locations in Chico, Oroville, and Yuba City, 11 in the state of California and more than 100 across the United States.
Dr. Hodari and his staff look forward to continuing to build trust, and providing education and top results for their patients. “My team and I believe glowing skin for our patients reflects their energy, vitality, and overall health,” commented Dr. Hodari. The Hodari MD and
Rejuvené staff consists of Dr. Hodari along with Marianna Almanza, PA-C, Ramneet Basra, PA-C, Jina Bryant, FNP, Imelda Mata, PA-C, Kristine Schwab, PA-C, and Gagan Takhar, PA-C.
For more information about Dr. Hodari and his staff, please visit www.rejuvene.com.
ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With more than 100 locations in 16 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit www.phynet.com.
Nichole Volk
PhyNet Dermatology
nvolk@phynet.com