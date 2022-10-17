VDI for AutoCad Users with DaaS
True DaaS includes managed infrastructure, bundled licensing, app stack creation, profile configuration, settings through DEM with update rollouts.PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While IT teams can build VDI on-prem on their own hardware or utilize other hardware, they are still managing and worrying about applications, users, and performance.
True Desktop-as-a-Service includes managed infrastructure with bundled licensing, app stack creation, profile configuration, and settings through DEM with update rollouts that are organized and handled.
AutoCAD users in the architectural, engineering, and construction sectors constantly need desktops with GPUs. Users’ machines for AutoCAD are very high-powered workstations, so working from home becomes problematic.
IT Vortex's DaaS provides virtual desktops with vGPUs so users can work from anywhere.
VDI with vGPU makes hiring new developers and talent for more demanding projects simplified. Scaling up is now easy and does not require spending $20K on a workstation that would only be used for one specific project. High turnover is no longer daunting; machine reconfiguration is no longer necessary and bringing up more machines or scaling down very quickly is painless.
VMware Horizon View with the Blast or PCoIP protocol allows for a much better performance rate of View as the protocols optimize video on the screen. For 3D models and movement, the pixels are only repainted for that area of the screen versus refreshing the whole screen like an older RDP protocol would do, making for a much smoother experience.
IT Vortex VDI is always backed up inside a data center, offered with:
- Baked-in layered security with virtual firewalls
- NSX
- Micro-segmentation
- East-West traffic control
- Agentless and agent-antivirus
- Malware protection
- Instant clones
- Endpoint detection on machines.
