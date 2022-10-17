DNA Evidence spurs Request for Evidentiary Hearing in Wrongful Conviction of Pierre Rushing

Pictured: Pierre Rushing

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Police misconduct and mishandling of evidence contributed to the wrongful conviction of aspiring rapper Pierre Rushing. The injustice of locking up an innocent man on the charges of first-degree murder is egregious. Despite not fitting the description and having an alibi, Pierre Rushing was sentenced to fifty years to life in prison and has been behind bars for almost a decade for a crime he did not commit.

A corrupt system has allowed a cover-up to go down and take away Pierre Rushing's freedom. After being imprisoned on false accusations he had little power to set the record straight. His unsuccessful pursuit for collateral review in the state court of California brought the matter before the Court on a petition for writ of habeas corpus pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 2254(d). ECF 11. Unfortunately, the Court denied the petition and the request for an evidentiary hearing.

Rushing is being pressured, as is the unfortunate circumstance of many incarcerated persons, to take plea deals. The reality is the plea deal process supports people going to jail for things they didn't do because they don't have the resources to keep fighting the battle. In the situation with the high-profile judgment against the Central Park Five, now the Exonerated Five, where the case received national attention and became a prime example of racial profiling, discrimination, and inequality in the legal system and subsequently in the media.

Pierre Rushing is asking for support from the public and social justice advocates. Lawyer Jordan Grotzinger has since picked up the case Pro Bono, and Pierre is also linked with Wrongful Conviction Advocate Jason Flom. Jordan Grotzinger stopped by the popular SiriusXM show Sway In The Morning to speak with music, news, and culture programming host Sway and his following of nearly 2.5 million YouTube subscribers about the issue behind wrongful convictions and provided an update on the Pierre Rushing case. Playbook MG is the communications firm handling outreach to share his story with the press and general public.

