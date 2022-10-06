Fashion Week Brooklyn powered by Partnerships, Sponsors, and Community Supporters

BK|Style Foundation (BK|SF) is the 501c3 non-profit organization behind Fashion Week Brooklyn (FWBK) 2022 Season 2 October 9th-16th Metaverse of Fashion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BK|Style Foundation (BK|SF) is the 501c3 non-profit organization behind Fashion Week Brooklyn (FWBK). The theme for 2022 Season 2, set for October 9th-16th, is Metaverse of Fashion. The bi-annual exhibition launched in 2006 and is made possible by community initiatives, partnerships, sponsorships, and fundraising efforts.

Fashion Week Brooklyn is a one-of-a-kind fashion event showcasing the talent of aspiring and established designers from all over the world. This unique opportunity allows creators to gain exposure to their collections and to connect with buyers, media, and other industry professionals. The Metaverse of Fashion is right at home in Brooklyn, a chic, cool, and cutting-edge borough.

With a proud history of art, entrepreneurship, and innovation, Brooklyn is the perfect place to amplify the work of individuals and businesses in a collaborative setting. This year, Fashion Week Brooklyn is taking things to the next level by incorporating the metaverse into its event. Attendees can explore the collections and experience shows in a completely new way. The fashion industry is constantly evolving, and the virtual world allows people to interact with each other in a more immersive environment. The BK|Style Foundation provides a professional forum for creatives to generate buzz and forge meaningful relationships.

SUPPORTING SPONSORS

COPE NYC | ACUMEN CAPITAL PARTNERS | MATERIALS FOR THE ARTS

SUPPORTING PARTNERS

COSMODA | LEVEL UP BK | META FASHION HOUSE | RECLYPT | BROOKLYN ARTS COUNCIL | SARAH`S ANGELS | ENWOVEN | CLO | SWIRL TO LIFE COMMUNICATIONS | ACUMEN CAPITAL PARTNERS | THUNDERLILY | SWAPCHAIN | THE CANVAS | MADE IN BROOKLYN TOURS | MADE IN NYC | GFX | BROOKLYN FASHION ACADEMY | BROOKLYN BEAUTY / FASHION LABO | DIGITAL FASHION WEEK NY | SUSTAINABLE FASHION WEEK| BROOKLYN MUSEUM | RUNWAY REALWAY | ARTS THREAD | ART NYC | LEVY NYC | BEA HILDA EVENTS CO | BEAUTIFUL STRANGER | THE BROOKLY FASHION INCUBATOR | DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN | FASHION BLOC | FASHIONABLYIN | RISE AD ART DESIGN | WE2

DONATING SPONSORS

NEW VILLAGE BRAID | MANIC PANIC | EMPIRE ROCKEFELLER VODKA | THE NEW SMOOTH | RESORTS WORLD | HEALTH-ADE | BFF | EVERYBODY WATER | SOCCEROOF | SAINT NEW YORK | SMART WATER | PINEAPPLE GDNYC | NEW YORK MAKE UP ACADEMY | NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF BEAUTY

MEDIA PARTNERS

FASHION DAILY MAG | MUSIC XCLUSIVES | PLAYBOOK MG | OCEANA | A NASTY BOY | NEWS 12 BROOKLYN | BUST MAGAZINE | HAYWIRE | HOLLYWOOD WEEKLY | N3FW | XEX

SPECIAL THANKS

BEAUTIFUL STRANGER | DENIM DAY NYC | FASHIONABLYIN

To view the entire schedule, click here: fashionweekbrooklyn.com/schedule

