Multi-Disciplinary Communications Firm Playbook MG launches Caribbean Division

Team Playbook MG

Playbook MG is proud to officially announce a newly formed division dedicated to the Caribbean sector.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a company in the business of amplifying the voices of others, Playbook MG has built an organization around the concept of bringing underrepresented talent and creative entities to the world stage. The U.S.-based agency is known in the industry as a liaison for international talent, from mainstream to niche categories, particularly in the Caribbean market. Playbook MG is proud to officially announce a newly formed division dedicated to the Caribbean sector, including new business development, introducing business and brands to new geographic territories, and advocating for social and philanthropic initiatives of the region on a global scale.

Playbook MG represents what it means to have a pulse on popular culture while establishing a presence in emerging markets. Earlier this year, the company provided public relations support to the first-of-its-kind segment on BET Jams featuring several Soca artists, Erphaan Alves and Melly Rose. In 2019, Playbook MG helped FOX 5 NY NEWS collaborate with STUDIO 5 to coordinate a unique showcase called "Kings and Queens of Dancehall," featuring talents such as Vybz Kartel, Spice, Protoje, Koffee, and Beenie Man. Crossover with corporate clients has included mega-giant Warner Brothers Music and subsidiaries such as Atlantic Records, specialized labels like Roc Nation and genre-based heavyweights VP Records, and smaller firms like indie label Ineffable Records, 21st Hapilos Digital Distribution, and streaming platform Audiomack.

Working relationships with performers like Wyclef Jean, Jr. Reid, Spice, Marion Hall (aka Lady Saw), Sting Jamaica, Demarco, and Mr. Vegas have helped pave the way for rising stars on the roster like Jamaicans Etana and Kranium, and Konshens. Playbook MG has a vast professional network integral to successfully maneuvering in a highly competitive and fast-paced industry. Co-founders Jean Jones and Marie "Driven" Theodore are entrepreneurs with long-running fashion and entertainment industry connections. The communications firm has worked with Caribbean-owned businesses outside in various markets. Clientele includes chefs and restaurants, doctors, health and beauty experts, product lines, designers and fashion labels, projects in politics, authors, charities, entrepreneurs, and organizations from several other categories.

With an exceptional team of Marcom experts and a broad spectrum of consulting services, Playbook MG engineers branding experiences by amplifying voices and increasing visibility while igniting genuine engagement geared towards impacting the bottom line. Jean Jones is a well-respected visionary and strategist with more than a decade of experience in new business development. Marie Driven is a recognized player in entertainment and media that made a name for herself as a celebrity publicist. She is Haitian American and traveled to Germany for the 4th CARIFORUM-EU Business Forum as a guest speaker for a Dscvr The Caribbean Showcase. The core team has extensive experience traveling and working abroad, acknowledging cultural practices, considering societal viewpoints, and understanding unique geographical features. Together, Jean and Marie manage a base of support and operations through strategic relationship building and welcome this new venture.