ENTREPRENEURIAL SUCCESS STORY TRUDY JACOBSON LAUNCHES SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are coming to Dallas and looking for women who have experienced great entrepreneurial success to feature in a new upcoming web series.
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor the new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
All the women featured in the series are business owners and leaders in their field.
They have great information to share and the stories they tell will motivate and encourage others to go after their own dreams and aspirations.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life. I have been focusing on promoting myself for a while now, and I want to share the successes of more deserving women whom I admire”.
The series doesn’t just focus on the success of the women. It also talks about the trials and tribulations they have endured.
Through resiliency, hard work and their determination to keep going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way, these women show how they were still able to achieve success.
Trudy herself is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination - and it wasn’t easy to find her voice and make it be heard.
She ended up getting her Commercial Driver’s License and became a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
It was during this time that she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right with the situation and soon realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
This is why she is sponsoring the series to empower other women and give them the confidence to stand up and speak out.
She wants to show women that it is important to celebrate their success and not let problems they encounter get in the way of them achieving their dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrudyJacobsonTA/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trudyjacobsonta/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrudyJacobsonTA
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
#
For media inquiries, contact Allison Pagliughi at allison@thesilentpartnermarketing.com or 866.432.6456.
Allison Pagliughi
The Silent Partner Marketing
+1 860-716-9457
email us here