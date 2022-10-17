Climber Rescued on Falls Ledge in Jackson

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley R. Morse

Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

October 16, 2022

Jackson, NH – On Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 1:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance at the Falls Ledge climbing area in Jackson, New Hampshire. Patrick Suiter, age 39, of Windham, Maine, was climbing with two companions and fell, resulting in a debilitating lower leg injury. Suiter was unable to bear weight and self-rescue so he called 911 for assistance.

Conservation Officers along with members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) team responded to the call for assistance. Suiter was off trail a short distance from the Falls Ledge hiking trail. It was determined that he was attempting the Four Banger climbing route when he slipped and fell. His fall was arrested by his placed protection; however, he impacted the climbing wall resulting in a serious ankle injury.

Suiter was evaluated and treated by a Conservation Officer and members of LRSAR. He was placed in a litter and carried to the trailhead parking area.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear go to http://www.hikesafe.com.