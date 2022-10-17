Top Inspirational Author of the Year Re-releases First Book Written at Age 13

Award-winning author, Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications

Re-release of 'The Right Person’ by Stacy Padula set for October 25th

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of The Right Person (Montgomery Lake High #1) by Stacy Padula. This updated, third edition includes a preface that reflects on why Padula first wrote the story as a teenager, as well as additional scenes not published in previous versions.

After being assigned a project on peer pressure in her eighth-grade health class at Silver Lake Regional Jr. High School, Padula decided to write the story that would become the beginning of a life-long journey with the Montgomery Lake High characters. She shocked her teacher when she turned in a 90-page “essay.” Padula would continue writing the series as a teen, finishing the first drafts of three of the Montgomery Lake High books before her high school graduation.

Padula shares that at 13-years-old she could not find any realistic teen books—books that depicted the social struggles of adolescence, books that weren’t afraid to address drug abuse, sex and moral convictions.

“I was looking for books that would help prepare kids for the social battleground that is high school. I had searched high and low for books like that, and no matter how many I read, nothing prepared me for what I faced as a teenager,” said Padula. “So, I kept writing.”

From 2010-2014, the first editions of all five Montgomery Lake High books were published. When Barnes & Noble selected Padula to be a featured author for its Teen Book Festival in 2016, she was in awe that the stories she wrote as a teenager were being embraced by strangers and sold in a mainstream bookstore.

The third edition of The Right Person is set to be released on October 25, 2022.

"Minor updates have been made over the years,” said Padula, "but the heart of the story has remained the same. As the author of 13 books and the founder of a publishing company, it is tempting to edit this book to include my professional writer’s voice, but the power of this novel rests in that it was written by someone right in the midst of adolescence. Its teenage writing style is something it cannot lose without losing its intended purpose."

The Right Person follows an array of relatable teenage characters as they begin their first week of high school and wrestle with temptations, social pressures and moral convictions. It is a coming-of-age story that touches upon themes such as self-acceptance, friendship, faith and inclusion. Its lessons are timeless.

The Right Person is available for pre-order through Briley & Baxter Publications: https://bit.ly/3g9zBk8.

Padula is now an award-winning author and named “Top Inspirational Author of the Year” by the International Association of Top Professionals. She will be honored in December at an awards gala at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. The award-winning, spin-off series of Montgomery Lake High, Gripped, is currently being adapted for television by Emmy-winning producer Mark Blutman. Gripped Part 5: Taylor’s Story recently won a Readers’ Choice Award.

Padula grew up in Pembroke, Mass. and now resides in nearby Plymouth with her husband, Tim, and two miniature dachshunds, Briley and Baxter. In 2019, Padula founded Briley & Baxter Publications with a mission to give back to animal rescues. Each month, 10 percent of publishing royalties are donated to different rescue organizations. Briley & Baxter Publications will release its 50th book before the end of the year.

Learn more about Padula’s books for children and young adults at www.stacyapadula.com.