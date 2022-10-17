DHEC Authorizes Schools to Accept Federal Immunization Records for Military Children

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recognizing South Carolina’s proud history of military service and support of all its current bases, personnel and families, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is today temporarily authorizing school to accept a signed DD-2766C form as proof of immunization until state and federal software systems can be reconciled.

For children anywhere in South Carolina whose primary medical provider is a military one, DHEC will now accept as valid the signed federal immunization record attesting to the child having received the immunizations required by law for enrollment.

Previously, schools only were authorized to accept immunization records printed from DHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON). Because medical providers on South Carolina’s military bases do not use the state’s SIMON system and already enter the same information in the federal system, this created a barrier to school enrollment for parents and children.

This decision, effective immediately, removes that barrier and allows schools them to accept the signed federal form as satisfying South Carolina’s immunization requirements. State law requires children wishing to attend nursery, preschool or any public and private school from 5K to 12 to be up-to-date on certain shots based on grade level for protection against dangerous infectious diseases that can spread quickly in close-proximity environments.

“This solution, while temporary until a solution can be found that allows the software systems to interact, is a win for all the military families who call South Carolina home and for our dedicated school nursing staff members across the state,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “We hope to reconcile the software issue by 2024, but until then this removes an unintentional barrier and allows everyone to attend school in a safe and healthy environment.”

A list of the immunization requirements for 2022-23 is available online at dhec.sc.gov. The COVID-19 vaccinations are not required.

