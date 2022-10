NATIONAL WINNERS OF 2022 LONGEST MARRIED COUPLE PROJECT ANNOUNCED BY WORLDWIDE MARRIAGE ENCOUNTER

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldwide Marriage Encounter, the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in the United States, announced today that the national winners of the Longest Married Couple Project are Orvel & Virginia Sherrill from Sand Springs, Oklahoma. They have been married 80 years.“What a privilege and honor it is to recognize Orvel & Virginia for their commitment to marriage,” said Tony & Sue Morris and Fr. Tom Ogg, the United States Ecclesial Team for WWME. “We look forward to recognizing them in person on October 21 in their hometown of Sand Springs,” they added.The Sherrills were married July 3, 1942. After they were married they lived in Sand Springs where Orvel worked for the Oklahoma Power and Water Public Service Company They have 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.The Oklahoma couple achieved the honor of being the National Longest Married Couple based on nominations submitted to Worldwide Marriage Encounter beginning in June of this year to September.Worldwide Marriage Encounter created the project to highlight marriage in America and to show young couples that marriage really can go the distance. “What an inspiration Mr. & Mrs. Sherrill are to all of us. They made a commitment to each other 80 years ago and they have kept that commitment over these many years. They truly are a sign of hope to us all,” the national ecclesial team said.The state winners of this year’s project will be announced Tuesday, October 18 2022. Nominations were received from 24 states. The winners for each state will also be virtually honored and presented their certificates and recognitions by Worldwide Marriage Encounter couples, during the month of October.Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 54 years. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society.The marriage encounter experience, traditionally held in a hotel, retreat house, or parish over the weekend, has now expanded to adapt to current needs. Virtual online programs are now facilitated by couples and priests through video conference on either weekends or week-day evenings.Our goal is to “go into your home, virtually, to assist couples and priests to not only improve their relationships, but to Thrive Together,” said Tony & Sue and Fr. Tom.WWME has a presence in almost 100 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages.Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. It offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today’s world. The marriage encounter experience is also available to priests and religious to enhance their sacraments. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online go to wwme.org.-30-Media inquiries should be directed to:Dick & Diane Baumbach (321) 544-3440 dick.diane.baumbach@wwme.org or dickanddiane66@bellsouth.net