Inside Account on Corporate Wokeism, "Levi's Unbuttoned," Now Available for Preorder
All Seasons Press is proud to announce former Levi Strauss & Co's executive Jennifer Sey's blockbuster book is now available for preorder.
Jennifer Sey is an American heroine who stood up to the brutality of corporate and government group-think on the most pressing liberty issues of our time.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As President of Levi’s, Sey was on track to become the iconic company’s first-ever female CEO, until her vocal opposition to the closure of San Francisco’s public schools during the pandemic brought an ultimatum from management: shut up or leave the company. Cherishing her principles – and the freedom to express them – even more than the job that she loved, she resigned.
— Harmeet Dhillon, civil rights attorney
In addition to her groundbreaking career, Sey was the 1986 National Gymnastics Champion and the Emmy-winning producer of the documentary film "Athlete A." One of the hallmarks of her fascinating life is the way that she transforms adversity into fuel for her achievements.
In "Levi’s Unbuttoned," Sey chronicles her nearly 23 years with with Levi Strauss & Co., from her start as a marketing assistant to her pivotal leadership role in bringing the company from the brink of bankruptcy to new heights of success.
But, above all, the book is about tough choices – and courage -- in difficult times. Principles matter; integrity matters; freedom matters. As America increasingly falls prey to censorship through the threat of cancel culture, more and more people are feeling pressure to keep silent about their most fundamental beliefs. Sey’s story will serve as a necessary reminder of the importance of remaining true to one’s principles.
“'We’re thrilled to publish Jennifer Sey's upcoming book on why she was forced out of Levi's.' says Gray Delany of All Seasons Press. 'Sey stood up to the corporate woke mob and ultimately paid for it with her job. She forfeited $1 million by not signing an NDA to tell her story. It’s compelling, and we hope it will give others the courage to make the same stand. This book challenges the binary of conservative vs. progressive, a construct meant to keep us divided and prevent the American people from reclaiming their country. Sey is a vigorous defender of independent thought and free speech, which makes her book a perfect fit for All Seasons.'”
“I’m proud to partner with All Seasons Press on the release of 'Levi’s Unbuttoned.' They are committed to celebrating and giving voice to freethinkers willing to confront the orthodoxies of the moment. My memoir will detail the challenges of being an outspoken, principled non-conformist in newly woke corporate America. I may have lost my job, but I found my voice, and that is more important.’"
-Jennifer Sey
AUTHOR BIO:
Jennifer Sey is an American author, filmmaker, business executive and retired artistic gymnast. She was the 1986 USA Gymnastics National Champion, and a 7-time member of the U.S. Women’s National Team. Her first memoir, "Chalked Up," was released in 2008 and detailed the coaching cruelty inflicted on children in the sport of gymnastics. Sey also produced the 2020 Emmy award-winning documentary film, "Athlete A," which connected the crimes of Larry Nassar to broader abuses in the Olympic movement.
Sey began working at Levi Strauss & Co. in 1999, rising to Chief Marketing Officer and then Global Brand President. In January 2022, she was asked to resign because of her public opposition to the extended closure of San Francisco’s public schools. She is a mother of four, and now resides in Denver with her family.
