All Seasons Press Announces Signing of Former Levi's Executive Jennifer Sey to Book Deal
Jennifer Sey was famously fired from Levi's for her opposition to the government closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, U.S.A., August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Seasons Press is proud to announce the signing of Emmy-winning producer, national gymnastics champion and former executive of Levi Strauss & Co. Jennifer Sey as its next author.
Long expected to become the company’s first woman CEO, Sey lost her job after publicly expressing concerns about restrictions on children and school closures during the pandemic. Her book, set to release in November 2022, offers readers an inside view of the executive meetings and political decisions leading to her ouster and the consequences of straying from the official narrative.
“We’re thrilled to publish Jennifer Sey's upcoming book on why she was forced out of Levi's, a historically iconic American brand. Sey stood up to the corporate woke mob and ultimately paid for it with her job,” says Gray Delany of All Seasons Press. “Sey forfeited $1 million by not signing an NDA to tell this story. It’s compelling, and we hope it will give others the courage to make the same stand. This book challenges the binary of conservative vs. progressive, a construct meant to keep us divided and prevent the American people from reclaiming their country. Sey is a vigorous defender of independent thought and free speech, which makes her story a perfect fit for All Seasons Press.”
“I’m proud to partner with All Seasons Press on the release of my forthcoming book. They are committed to celebrating and giving voice to free thinkers willing to challenge the orthodoxies of the moment. My memoir will detail the challenges of being an outspoken non-conformist in newly woke corporate America. I may have lost my job, but I kept my voice, and that is more important,” Jennifer Sey.
Gray Delany
All Seasons Press
info@allseasonspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other