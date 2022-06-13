Blockbuster Launch for Naomi Wolf’s Book "The Bodies of Others"
Despite Amazon limiting orders to 4 per customer, it was #4 on the Amazon Most Sold chart and #8 on the WSJ's list of bestselling nonfiction books.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Reached #1 on Barnes and Noble’s Top 100 bestselling books list
• #4 on Amazon’s June 5th Most Sold list
• #8 on the Wall Street Journal’s June 4th list of bestselling hardcover nonfiction books
• #11 on Bookscan’s June 4th list of bestselling nonfiction books
In her bestselling book, "The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, COVID-19 and The War Against the Human," Dr. Naomi Wolf showed how our oligarchical elites were behind the COVID-19 response that did such profound damage to America and to humanity.
After surging to #1 on Barnes and Noble’s list of 100 bestselling books and to #4 on Amazon’s chart of Most Sold books, it was not listed on the New York Times’ all-important best sellers list.
According to Bookscan data, "The Bodies of Others" should have been #6 on the New York Times’ June 19th update of the top fifteen bestselling Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction books; in fact, it sold 42% more copies than the book the Times listed as the #6 book on the list, 55% more than the #7 book on the list and 68% more than the #9 book on the list. Yet the Times failed to include "The Bodies of Others" on its list at all.
After Dr. Wolf reestablished her Twitter account on May 31st and gaining over 50,000 followers within three days, her account was suspended, without reason, on June 2nd.
At the same time, Amazon has restricted sales to four per customer and is restricting certain addresses from eligibility from receiving the book. These are addresses that have received book shipments from Amazon previously without issue.
We contacted Amazon and this was their response:
“In regard to ASIN 1737478560, title “The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, Covid-19 and the War Against the Human” on sale at Amazon.com, there is a quantity limit of 4 units per customer placed on the item.
Item quantity limits are maintained and managed at Amazon’s discretion. We consider many factors, including current and anticipated customer demand.
We evaluate quantity limits periodically and usually set them to serve larger numbers of customers. We want to ensure that many customers are able to order your products, and our limits may change from time to time.”
You therefore know this a book that should be read!
This is all the more reason to make "The Bodies of Others" a bestseller. You can order up to four copies on Amazon or buy it through Barnes and Noble or directly through us, the publisher at The Bodies of Others — All Seasons Press.
About the Author: Naomi Wolf is a world-renowned lecturer, women’s rights’ advocate and author. She has lectured on the themes in her latest book Outrages at the Ashmolean Museum, Balliol College, Mansfield College, and the undergraduates in the Faculty of English Language and Literature, all at the University of Oxford. Wolf was an advisor on women’s issues and messaging to both the Clinton reelection campaign and to the Gore 2000 presidential campaign; co-founded the Woodhull Institute for Ethical Leadership and the American Freedom Campaign; and she is co-founder and CEO of DailyClout.io, a news site and legislative database. Wolf also holds an honorary doctorate from Sweet Briar College and was a Glamour Woman of the Year.
For decades, Wolf has broken stories in advance of other news outlets. These range from the silicone breast implant scandal to the Department of Homeland Security coordinated crackdown of Occupy Wall Street (OWS) to menstrual dysregulation following mRNA Covid-19 vaccination. Often initially attacked, later reporting has confirmed her accuracy. Naomi Wolf received a B.A. in English literature from Yale University and D.Phil. in English language and literature from the University of Oxford where she was a Rhodes Scholar at New College.
She is the author of eight books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Beauty Myth, Vagina: A New Biography, Give Me Liberty: A Handbook for American Revolutionaries, and The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot. Her many articles have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Sunday Times (London), The Nation, The New Republic, New York Magazine, The Guardian, and The Huffington Post.
About All Seasons Press: All Seasons Press is committed to publishing authors who challenge the mainstream narrative. In a world where voices are too often silenced for the crime of speaking the truth, All Seasons is dedicated to giving these truth-tellers a platform. The Bodies of Others will be All Seasons’ fourth book. In 2021, All Seasons published Peter Navarro’s In Trump Time, James Golden’s Rush on the Radio and Mark Meadows’ The Chief’s Chief.
