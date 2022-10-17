Gausium Takes Top Honor at the ISSA Innovation Awards 2022

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The next-gen commercial cleaning robot Phantas provided by Gausium was honored with the Innovation of the Year Award at ISSA Show North America 2022!

The ISSA Innovation Awards is one of the world’s most esteemed cleaning industry awards, and the category Innovation of the Year is the most eminent one of them. It is presented to only one company 'whose product has made an impact in the professional cleaning industry.'

Phantas conquered the audience with a variety of advanced functions, such as auto-spot cleaning, four cleaning modes integration, real-time localization, and 3D environmental perception. The intelligent cleaner made it after rounds of online votes by a curated panel of judges representing all qualified voting classes and on-site evaluation by the judges of industry experts!

Inspired by this award, the entire Gausium team will continue to innovate and transform the service industry so that more people can work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

About GAUSIUM
Gausium was founded by Edward CHENG in 2013 out of a passion for autonomous driving. It started as a solutions provider of SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) and integrated robotics software. Today, Gausium has become a leading solutions provider of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software.

Gausium Wins 2022 ISSA Innovation Award for Phantas

About

Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world's most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot "X1" and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line "Phantas", marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium's cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

