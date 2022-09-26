India Human Resource Hr Technology Market Expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Human Resource (HR) Technology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the india human resource (HR) technology market reached a value of US$ 850 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,510 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.
Human resource (HR) technology refers to a set of tools used by human capital professionals to automate HR tasks related to talent acquisition, payrolls, workforce performance, analyzing employee feedback, etc. This software is adopted by several organizations as it helps in enhancing the overall efficiency of the HR department and streamlining various processes while minimizing the administrative burden and ensuring fair pay practices. In India, HR technology has emerged as a time and cost-effective solution for addressing some of the most meticulous HR tasks.
Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-human-resource-technology-market/requestsample
Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising levels of globalization, which have resulted in an increase in the number of multinational corporate organizations, are primarily driving the India HR technology market. In addition to this, the escalating demand for advanced HR tools that help to enhance the learning, productivity, and engagement of the employees, is also propelling the market growth. These tools also offer a time-effective solution for performing multiple complex tasks and improving financial performance of the organization. Furthermore, the expanding working population and complex management methods are also creating a positive outlook for the regional market. Additionally, the rising integration of HR technology with cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), software-as-a-service (SaaS), business intelligence (BI), and dashboards have provided added competitive edge and flexibility over other solutions. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the HR technology market in India in the coming years.
India Human Resource (HR) Technology Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the based on region, application, type, end use industry, company size.
Breakup by Application:
Talent Management
Payroll Management
Performance Management
Workforce Management
Recruitment
Others
Breakup by Type:
Inhouse
Outsourced
Breakup by End User Industry:
TTH (Travel, Transportation, Hospitality)
Public Sector
Health Care
Information Technology
BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance)
Others
Breakup by Company Size:
Less than 1k Employees
1k -5k Employees
Greater than 5k Employees
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/36GsY0M
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Europe Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Growth: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027
Asia Pacific Human Resource (HR) Technology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027
Loyalty Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/3kaZdvs
Data Preparation Market Report: https://bit.ly/3k3CWj0
Telecom Service Assurance Market Report: https://bit.ly/3iZqMIJ
Human Capital Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gfWKhQ
Load Balancer Market Report: https://bit.ly/3aBFFvP
Smart Mining Market Report: https://bit.ly/3mUkxqm
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here