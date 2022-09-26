India Human Resource Hr Technology Market Expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027

India Human Resource Hr Technology Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Human Resource (HR) Technology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the india human resource (HR) technology market reached a value of US$ 850 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,510 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.

Human resource (HR) technology refers to a set of tools used by human capital professionals to automate HR tasks related to talent acquisition, payrolls, workforce performance, analyzing employee feedback, etc. This software is adopted by several organizations as it helps in enhancing the overall efficiency of the HR department and streamlining various processes while minimizing the administrative burden and ensuring fair pay practices. In India, HR technology has emerged as a time and cost-effective solution for addressing some of the most meticulous HR tasks.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-human-resource-technology-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising levels of globalization, which have resulted in an increase in the number of multinational corporate organizations, are primarily driving the India HR technology market. In addition to this, the escalating demand for advanced HR tools that help to enhance the learning, productivity, and engagement of the employees, is also propelling the market growth. These tools also offer a time-effective solution for performing multiple complex tasks and improving financial performance of the organization. Furthermore, the expanding working population and complex management methods are also creating a positive outlook for the regional market. Additionally, the rising integration of HR technology with cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), software-as-a-service (SaaS), business intelligence (BI), and dashboards have provided added competitive edge and flexibility over other solutions. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the HR technology market in India in the coming years.

India Human Resource (HR) Technology Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, application, type, end use industry, company size.

Breakup by Application:

Talent Management

Payroll Management

Performance Management

Workforce Management

Recruitment

Others

Breakup by Type:

Inhouse

Outsourced

Breakup by End User Industry:

TTH (Travel, Transportation, Hospitality)

Public Sector

Health Care

Information Technology

BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance)

Others

Breakup by Company Size:

Less than 1k Employees

1k -5k Employees

Greater than 5k Employees

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/36GsY0M

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Europe Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Growth: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Asia Pacific Human Resource (HR) Technology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Loyalty Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/3kaZdvs

Data Preparation Market Report: https://bit.ly/3k3CWj0

Telecom Service Assurance Market Report: https://bit.ly/3iZqMIJ

Human Capital Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gfWKhQ

Load Balancer Market Report: https://bit.ly/3aBFFvP

Smart Mining Market Report: https://bit.ly/3mUkxqm

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.