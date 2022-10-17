Gausium and SoftBank Robotics Will Showcase a Collaborative Line of Service Robots at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo

Gausium x SoftBank Robotics

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a leading solutions provider of autonomous cleaning and service robots, teams with SoftBank Robotics, a global leader in the commercialization of robotic technologies, to showcase their newest collaborative line of autonomous service robots in Tokyo!

For three days starting from October 26, the tech giants will be demonstrating the power of autonomous cleaning and delivery robots at the Building Maintenance & Clean Expo (Japan's largest facility maintenance trade show).

In Tokyo Big Sight (the biggest international exhibition center in Japan) visitors will be able to see a demonstration of the most advanced autonomous cleaning and delivery solutions that Gausium and SoftBank provide. The demonstration will cover autonomous solutions for the facility maintenance industry, including retail and office buildings, warehouses, transportation hubs, etc.

Two new-generation robots will be presented to the Japanese audience:

Phantas, a next-level intelligent cleaning robot, that incorporates the latest technological breakthroughs in the autonomous service industry to provide a highly productive and cost-effective all-in-one cleaning solution.

Delivery X1, a delivery robot powered by Gausium’s industry-leading navigation technology and cutting-edge sensor system to perform a point-to-point autonomous delivery of food, beverage, or various cargos.

Another autonomous solution provided by the collaboration of SoftBank Robotics and Gausium is Scrubber 50 Pro, a cleaning robot that performs scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and sanitizing (optional sprayer kit).

During the Expo, these service robots will demonstrate their advanced functions such as auto spot cleaning, integration of various cleaning modes, automized aroma diffusion, etc. By showcasing the newest collaborative line of service robots at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo in Tokyo, Gausium and SoftBank Robotics are going to demonstrate why their robotic solutions are the leaders in the autonomous service industry!

To get in touch with our local representatives and learn more about Gausium, please fill in our contact form.

Wilson Dong
Gausium
email us here

You just read:

Gausium and SoftBank Robotics Will Showcase a Collaborative Line of Service Robots at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wilson Dong
Gausium
Company/Organization
Gausium
No. 666 Shengxia Rd., Pudong District
Shanghai, 201210
China
+86 189 2677 9426
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

More From This Author
Gausium and SoftBank Robotics Will Showcase a Collaborative Line of Service Robots at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo
Gausium Takes Top Honor at the ISSA Innovation Awards 2022
Gausium Will Showcase an Updated Portfolio of Innovative Service Robots at the ISSA Show North America 2022 in Chicago
View All Stories From This Author