Gausium and SoftBank Robotics Will Showcase a Collaborative Line of Service Robots at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a leading solutions provider of autonomous cleaning and service robots, teams with SoftBank Robotics, a global leader in the commercialization of robotic technologies, to showcase their newest collaborative line of autonomous service robots in Tokyo!
For three days starting from October 26, the tech giants will be demonstrating the power of autonomous cleaning and delivery robots at the Building Maintenance & Clean Expo (Japan's largest facility maintenance trade show).
In Tokyo Big Sight (the biggest international exhibition center in Japan) visitors will be able to see a demonstration of the most advanced autonomous cleaning and delivery solutions that Gausium and SoftBank provide. The demonstration will cover autonomous solutions for the facility maintenance industry, including retail and office buildings, warehouses, transportation hubs, etc.
Two new-generation robots will be presented to the Japanese audience:
Phantas, a next-level intelligent cleaning robot, that incorporates the latest technological breakthroughs in the autonomous service industry to provide a highly productive and cost-effective all-in-one cleaning solution.
Delivery X1, a delivery robot powered by Gausium’s industry-leading navigation technology and cutting-edge sensor system to perform a point-to-point autonomous delivery of food, beverage, or various cargos.
Another autonomous solution provided by the collaboration of SoftBank Robotics and Gausium is Scrubber 50 Pro, a cleaning robot that performs scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and sanitizing (optional sprayer kit).
During the Expo, these service robots will demonstrate their advanced functions such as auto spot cleaning, integration of various cleaning modes, automized aroma diffusion, etc. By showcasing the newest collaborative line of service robots at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo in Tokyo, Gausium and SoftBank Robotics are going to demonstrate why their robotic solutions are the leaders in the autonomous service industry!
To get in touch with our local representatives and learn more about Gausium, please fill in our contact form.
Wilson Dong
For three days starting from October 26, the tech giants will be demonstrating the power of autonomous cleaning and delivery robots at the Building Maintenance & Clean Expo (Japan's largest facility maintenance trade show).
In Tokyo Big Sight (the biggest international exhibition center in Japan) visitors will be able to see a demonstration of the most advanced autonomous cleaning and delivery solutions that Gausium and SoftBank provide. The demonstration will cover autonomous solutions for the facility maintenance industry, including retail and office buildings, warehouses, transportation hubs, etc.
Two new-generation robots will be presented to the Japanese audience:
Phantas, a next-level intelligent cleaning robot, that incorporates the latest technological breakthroughs in the autonomous service industry to provide a highly productive and cost-effective all-in-one cleaning solution.
Delivery X1, a delivery robot powered by Gausium’s industry-leading navigation technology and cutting-edge sensor system to perform a point-to-point autonomous delivery of food, beverage, or various cargos.
Another autonomous solution provided by the collaboration of SoftBank Robotics and Gausium is Scrubber 50 Pro, a cleaning robot that performs scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and sanitizing (optional sprayer kit).
During the Expo, these service robots will demonstrate their advanced functions such as auto spot cleaning, integration of various cleaning modes, automized aroma diffusion, etc. By showcasing the newest collaborative line of service robots at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo in Tokyo, Gausium and SoftBank Robotics are going to demonstrate why their robotic solutions are the leaders in the autonomous service industry!
To get in touch with our local representatives and learn more about Gausium, please fill in our contact form.
Wilson Dong
Gausium
email us here