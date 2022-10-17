Councilmen Al Austin II & Vice Mayor Rex Richardson Could Drive Strong Voter Turnout in the Black Community November 8th
As the world continues to react to the Los Angeles City Council, two Long Beach City Councilmen Al Austin II & Vice Mayor Rex Richardson offer hope.LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently an audio recording of Los Angeles City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo making racist and offensive remarks about fellow councilmember Mike Bonin's Black son, caused an outcry in the Black community.
Although Nury Martinez has resigned many, including President Joe Biden, are calling for the resignation of all parties involved. "Unacceptable" and "appalling" is how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the crude and disparaging racist remarks that surfaced. President Biden believes all three council members should give up their seats, Jean-Pierre said.
Whether the two additional councilmembers resign or are forced out all is not lost. A glimmer of hope is being ignited in the nearby city of Long Beach, CA. Two city councilmen Al Austin II and Vice Mayor Rex Richardson are both running for political office.
Longtime Long Beach resident and leader in the Black community Al Austin is running for the open, redistricted 69th State Assembly District seat —which covers most of Long Beach, including Bixby Knolls, along with Signal Hill, part of the city of Carson, and Catalina Island.
Mr. Austin has decades of experience representing hardworking families, protecting their rights, and creating opportunities to get ahead. As Councilmember for the city of Long Beach, Mr. Austin has worked tirelessly to bring together community members, unions, and local small businesses to get things done that improve quality of life for all residents while protecting taxpayer dollars.
Vice Mayor Rex Richardson in turn is running for Mayor of Long Beach, CA. He is a Long Beach City Councilmember and regional leader with a proven track record of collaboration and problem solving that has helped improve the lives of Long Beach residents.
Mr. Richardson was instrumental in building Long Beach’s first municipal homeless shelter with supportive bridge housing that has helped unhoused individuals move off the streets. He also championed creating the Long Beach Office of Equity to improve community health outcomes, which has led to a more equitable response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Current Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Governor Newsom are just two of the many people who have endorsed Rex Richardson for Long Beach’s next Mayor.
“I’m proud to endorse Vice Mayor Rex Richardson because he has a proven track record of tackling Long Beach’s biggest challenges and delivering results,” said Governor Newsom. “I’m confident in his ability as Long Beach’s next Mayor to bring solutions to homelessness, community safety, and economic recovery.”
With two Black politicians on the ballot in the November 8th election, voter turnout in the Long Beach Black community is expected to be at an all-time high, despite racial strife and chaos further North within Los Angeles County.
“It is important now more than ever for the Black community to show up in droves November 8th“ says Long Beach community leader, business consultant, talk show host and CEO Sharifah Hardie. “In 2022 racism often shows up as microaggressions and innuendos instead of outright vile hatred. We must never forget that racism still exists. We must continue to place political candidates in office who understand the Black communities’ unique needs, interests, and desires and who will stand up for the Black Community.”
Voter information can be found at: https://www.longbeach.gov/cityclerk/elections/voter-information
