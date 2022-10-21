James Kahn’s ‘By the Risin’ of the Sea’ - Shanty Album Seeks Consideration on Upcoming First Round Voting Grammy Awards®

By the Risin' of the Sea CD Cover Songs for Social Change James Kahn Between Shanties

James Kahn’s ‘By the Risin’ of the Sea’, will be on the Recording Academy™ 1st ballot for consideration for Best Folk Album on the upcoming Grammy Awards®

The existential threat of climate change can no longer be bogged down in debate. My hope is the emotional power of this traditional music can reach people’s hearts where news headlines fall short.” — James Kahn

James Kahn is thrilled to announce his contemporary sea shanty album, 'By the Risin' of the Sea,' has been included by the Recording Academy™ on their first-round ballot for consideration for the upcoming Grammy Awards, offered in the category of BEST FOLK ALBUM This album is unique - using the traditional sea shanty form to address climate change, refugee issues, and other environmental and social crises. The title song, 'The Risin' of the Sea,' has also been included on the album 'HOPE RISES II," a collection of songs for social change, sponsored by Paul Stookey and the MUSIC TO LIFE foundation, to be released November, 2022.

