Author James Kahn Signs with Literary Platform Creatokia to Release Personalized NFTs of his Original Sci-Fi Novels

Return of the Jedi author James Kahn to Release NFTs and Digital Originals of his early Sci-Fi Novels, World Enough and Time, Time's Dark Laughter, and Timefall
Getting my original novels, short stories, and literary ephemera published on blockchain is a new world for me. I'm excited to show up in Web3, and with the possibilities for interactivity it creates.”
— James Kahn
SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- James Kahn – author of multiple novelizations, including RETURN OF THE JEDI (the bestselling book of 1983, and the only book ever to be #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list in paperback and hardcover at the same time) – is excited to announce a deal with blockchain publishing house Creatokia, to release his original science fiction trilogy – WORLD ENOUGH AND TIME, TIME’S DARK LAUGHTER, and TIMEFALL – in digital format, as NFTs and DIGITAL ORIGINALS.
The upcoming release - in April, 2023 - will include special features and exclusive content such as individual pages with handwritten notes on them, hand-drawn maps marking progress on the quest in the novel, and personal illustrations, all at a reasonable cost. Beyond that, members of the Creatokia Community can participate in online talks with the author, and contests to draw your own book cover for the novel.
In addition to being a novelist, James Kahn has had several successful careers, starting out as an Emergency Medicine physician. From there he became a medical consultant and extra on the resuscitation scene in the film ET: THE EXTRATERRESTRIAL. This led to penning the novelizations not only of RETURN OF THE JEDI, but THE GOONIES, POLTERGEIST, and INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM. From there he segued into writing numerous television series, including XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS, and William Shatner’s TEKWAR – ultimately becoming a writer-producer on MELROSE PLACE and STAR TREK: VOYAGER.
Kahn’s Creatokia landing page will start with content from his first, now out-of-print sci-fi novel, WORLD ENOUGH AND TIME – and will progress to releases not only of the other two books in this trilogy, but a number of his earlier original novels, including INCARNATE, THE WAKE-UP CALL, THE TWELFTH ELF, and MATAMOROS.
Exact date of the Grand Opening of first releases in April soon to be announced.
