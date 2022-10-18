Prenatal Chiropractor Dr. Marquetta Giles Offers a New Perspective on Pregnancy and Wellness in the Black Community

Dr. Giles, founder of Spinal Perceptions Chiropractic and Wellness Center Dr. Marquetta Giles, founder of Spinal Perceptions Chiropractic and Wellness Center

Houston Prenatal Chiropractor Change the Narrative, and Mortality Rate, For Black Women and Babies with Culturally Competent Care

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marquetta Giles, DC, a Houston Prenatal Chiropractor and founder of Spinal Perceptions Chiropractic and Wellness Center, is hoping to raise health awareness and change the future narrative for Black women and their babies, who have some of the highest pregnancy and infant mortality rates in the nation, with culturally sensitive care and specialized treatment.

Dr. Giles, is of a small percentage of black, female chiropractors certified in prenatal chiropractic in the Houston Area, specializes in chiropractic care and wellness for expectant moms, new moms and infant and pediatric patients from all cultures and backgrounds, with a strong sense of duty to provide the proper care and education for women, especially women of color, on the best ways to keep themselves and that new baby healthy throughout the entire prenatal and postpartum journey.

“The U.S. is the only developed country in the world where the maternal mortality rate is rising, with a clear racial disparity,” said Dr. Giles. “The numbers surrounding Black maternal health historically, and still to this day, are disturbing. Black women are three times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than White women, regardless of income, education or lifestyle, and we as a healthcare industry, and as members of the community, need to do more to change those numbers.”

While elected officials in several states are calling for more funding to bolster maternal health for Black women, Dr. Giles is working to help improve the outcomes for Black woman in Houston through education and culturally competent holistic care that focuses on the physical and mental health and wellbeing of pregnant women from conception to postpartum. She said Black women can find immense comfort in businesses like Spinal Perceptions that provide care and treatment which effectively factors in and is tailored to meet a patient's unique cultural and social experiences and needs.

Prenatal Chiropractors like Dr. Giles work with the body’s ability to adapt and function the way it is designed to. Chiropractic care during pregnancy is vital to the normal physiologic function of both the mother and baby in pregnancy and birth. It helps prepare the pelvis for an easier pregnancy and birth by creating a state of balance in pelvic structures, muscles and ligaments, while giving babies

greater room to develop and move without restrictions to its forming cranium, spine and other skeletal structures. With proper fetal positioning, there is significant decrease in dystocia (painful labor) and the resulting birth trauma cause by intervention.

Dr. Giles also noted that Black women historically have lacked a strong support system for pregnancy and experience limitations to accessing quality healthcare. In addition to the benefits of prenatal chiropractic care, Dr. Giles is working to raise healthcare and self-care awareness among Black women. She assists women with nutritional, physical and mental fitness advice and resources for everyday life and the entire journey through pregnancy and birth to help improve their health and the health of their baby.

For more information and prenatal tips, please visit the Spinal Perceptions Chiropractic and Wellness Center website at https://spinalpchiro.com.

