MACAU, October 16 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nesat"

Update Time: 2022-10-16 14:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Beginning to morning on 17 Relatively High Typhoon Signal No.8 Between nighttime on 17 and beginning of 18 Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon to evening on 17 Relatively low

The tropical cyclone singal no.1 was issued at 14:00, the probability of issuing signal no.3 is relatively high tomorrow (17th), between the time after midnight and morning. Severe tropical storm Nesat will gradually intensify, moving westward in the next two days (16-17th), then under the influence of the northeast monsoon, it will gradually turn southwest, moving towards the area between the Hainan Island and the central part of Vietnam, and will maintain a distance of about 450km south from Macao.

Under the joint influence of Nesat and the northeast monsoon, local winds will be strong, reaching wind force 6 to 7 with gust in the next few days. Though the weather will be relatively fine and dry on 16 and 17th, starting from nighttime tomorrow (17th), the winds will intensify, the cloud amount will increase, with few patches of showers. Moreover, the temperature will gradually decrease, the expected minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius on Wednesday (19th).

Meanwhile, as it is not during the high phase of the astronomical tide, and the chance of Nesat directly affecting Macao is low, significant flooding due to storm surge is not likely in the inner habour area. However, under strong wind and swells, slight flooding is possible in the southern inner harbor area. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.