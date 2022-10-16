MACAU, October 16 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nesat"

Update Time: 2022-10-16 23:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Between daytime and evening on 17 Relatively High Typhoon Signal No.8 Beginning of 18 Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon to evening on 17 Relatively low

Nesat has intensified into a typhoon, moving westward in the next two days, then it will gradually turn southwest, crossing the northern part of south china sea, and will maintain a distance of about 450km south from Macao.

Under the joint influence of Nesat and the northeast monsoon, the weather will be relatively fine and dry on daytime of 17th, though winds over the bridges will occasionally reach force 6 in the morning, the northeast monsoon will further intensify and move southward, and as Nesat is moving closer, local winds will further intensify starting from nighttime tomorrow (17th), thus, the probability of issuing signal no.3 is relatively high, between the daytime and evening tomorrow (17th).

In the following two days (18-19th), the cloud amount will increase, with few patches of showers. Moreover, the temperature will gradually decrease, the expected minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius on Wednesday (19th).

Meanwhile, as it is not during the high phase of the astronomical tide, and the chance of Nesat directly affecting Macao is low, significant flooding due to storm surge is not likely in the inner habour area. However, under strong wind and swells, slight flooding is possible in the southern inner harbor area. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.