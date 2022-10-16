Fi-Med Management Announces The Launch of its Healthcare Mergers & Acquisitions Value Assessment Service
Fee for Service revenue and risk assessment identifies providers that are undercoding/downcoding to avoid a potential audit or using codes that may not accurately reflect the proper reimbursement and overcoding that places the organization at risk for a RAC audit
Value-based Care revenue and risk assessment provides several levels of assessment: Comprehensive revenue analysis of Value-Based Care contracts
The Mergers & Acquisitions Assessment Service will complement the work M&A teams do by providing a comprehensive assessment of the candidate/organization.
Codes used by providers where there is no Risk Adjustment Factor (RAF) score and the organization would not be reimbursed.
Patients with Gaps in Care leading to revenue loss, patients that have not yet been seen and need to meet with a provider.
HCC audit risk showing if the organization’s HCC coding places the organizations at potential RADV audit risk.
About Fi-Med Management- Our passion is providing healthcare systems with the predictive analytic tools and expertise to transform system-wide data into targeted, actionable direction for their greatest success in revenue generation, risk mitigation, and patient outreach. We have served as trusted advisors to health systems for over 28 years. Our team clearly understands the need for data to drive actionable, measurable initiatives that provide the greatest provider engagement and success. Fi-Med, a National organization, has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including the 2006 Award for Business Growth in Wisconsin and the 2006 Congressional Award for Outstanding and Invaluable Service to the Community. In 2007, Fi-Med founders Adrian Velasquez and Christine Krause were selected to receive the Small Business Administration’s Small Business Persons of the Year Award.
For more information, visit www.Reveal-md.com
Adrian Velasquez
Fi-Med Management, Inc
+1 414-975-5702
