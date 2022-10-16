Submit Release
Fi-Med Management Announces The Launch of its Healthcare Mergers & Acquisitions Value Assessment Service

Fee for Service

Value-Based Care

Non-Risk Adjusted vs. Risk-Adjusted Codes

The Mergers & Acquisitions Assessment Service will complement the work M&A teams do by providing a comprehensive assessment of the candidate/organization.

SEDONA, ARIZONA, USA, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fi-Med Management, trusted experts in the fields of financial healthcare management, compliance, and risk assessment, today announced the launch of a new revenue and risk assessment service for Mergers & Acquisitions. “This service evolved from the work we are doing with healthcare organizations and consulting partners,” stated Adrian Velasquez, CEO. “For several years, healthcare organizations have been using our revealMD technology to gain greater insight into a potential merger or acquisition candidate. With the reduction in revenues and staffing challenges putting a strain on their ability to effectively analyze candidate organizations, we saw the need to provide this capability as a service.” The mergers & Acquisitions Assessment service is intended to complement the work M&A teams do by providing a comprehensive assessment of the candidate organization. By assessing the potential revenue opportunity for the organization along with potential compliance/audit risk. It does not matter if the candidate organization is Fee for Service, Value-Based Care, or both; the Mergers & Acquisitions Value Assessment service is designed to provide a comprehensive assessment for M&A teams.

Patients with Gaps in Care leading to revenue loss, patients that have not yet been seen and need to meet with a provider.

HCC audit risk showing if the organization’s HCC coding places the organizations at potential RADV audit risk.

About Fi-Med Management- Our passion is providing healthcare systems with the predictive analytic tools and expertise to transform system-wide data into targeted, actionable direction for their greatest success in revenue generation, risk mitigation, and patient outreach. We have served as trusted advisors to health systems for over 28 years. Our team clearly understands the need for data to drive actionable, measurable initiatives that provide the greatest provider engagement and success. Fi-Med, a National organization, has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including the 2006 Award for Business Growth in Wisconsin and the 2006 Congressional Award for Outstanding and Invaluable Service to the Community. In 2007, Fi-Med founders Adrian Velasquez and Christine Krause were selected to receive the Small Business Administration’s Small Business Persons of the Year Award.



For more information, visit www.Reveal-md.com

Adrian Velasquez
Fi-Med Management, Inc
+1 414-975-5702
email us here
