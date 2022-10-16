Host of ‛HeartBeat Radio and Podcast’ Cindi Bright Leads the “Voice of the Black Women” to Black Media TV (Converge)

HeartBeat an Election Special by Cindi Bright Cindi Bright's award winning book Cindi Bright, author, speaker and host of HeartBeat Radio and Podcast

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindi Bright is a renowned radio host and producer of the provocative show — “HeartBeat Radio and Podcast.” Cindi is on a mission as a lively voice of and for Black women. She is once again positioned to impact the media landscape with the airing of her Election Special: HeartBeat: All Things Black, showcasing on Black Media TV (Converge Media, Seattle, WA) on Tuesday, October 18th from 6:30-8pm.

Cindi’s shows have grown in popularity in Washington State politics. She has featured many leaders in Business and in Politics. Her debut TV Special include prominent quests including Representative Jamila Taylor, Washington State Chair, Black Caucus; Senators Patty Kuderer (D-LD48); Senator Mankha Dhingra(D-LD-45) and Senator Claire Wilson) D-LD-30); Carolyn Payne, President, NAACP; Sean Goode, Executive Director, Choose 180; and Craig Dawson, President and CEO, Retail Lockbox, Chair of Washington RoundTable and President of Black Business Warehouse.

During her weekly broadcasts, Cindi is not afraid to delve into difficult topics that affect Black women and black community. With her candor, humor and business and political acumen, she tackles issues impeding progress for brown and black people, including public policy, organizational justice and diversity.

Many Black women feel like they are a left behind in corporate America. Still earning .53 cents to the dollar, Cindi is a provocateur of change. As a former HR executive turned Media host, she challenges the small, incremental progress for black women and leads the way into creative thinking about solutions to these issues. Her tenure in the business arena equips her to become a sought-after keynote speaker. She builds on her Tedx Talk, Reflections of Race and propels thinking and actions for a better world.

Cindi is also an accomplished author who published a dynamic book last year, “The Color of Courage: Crushing Racism in Corporate America,” winning two Stevie Awards ... both Gold Level (top) for Social Change Maker of the Year (Race) and one for Book of the Year 2021.

